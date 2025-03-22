Home News Christians in Syria facing death threats, denied pay, fearful of what's coming next: watchdog

Syria's Christian community is fearful for the future following a wave of violence that left over 1,000 people dead earlier this month, as a watchdog group reports that starvation is being used as a weapon and Christian workers are reportedly being denied pay.

The sectarian violence between Assad loyalists and opponents in Latakia and Tartus left more than 1,300 Syrians dead in under 72 hours, with multiple bloody skirmishes killing dozens more.

While reports indicate that Christians weren't the primary targets, many are embedded within the communities that were attacked. The violence has only exacerbated concerns among Syria's Christians, some of whom have already faced "intensified discrimination," particularly after the Assad regime fell in December.

"The situation for many Christians in the region has been devastating already," Brian Orme, who was recently named CEO of the persecution watchdog organization Global Christian Relief, told The Christian Post, citing reports of Christians having their wages cut.

The armed Islamic alliance Hayat Tahrir al-Sham is attempting to use starvation as a weapon by refusing to pay Christian workers, Orme stated. There are also reports of suicide bombers preparing to attack churches and Christian cemeteries being overturned.

Survivors have also reported getting threatening phone calls in the aftermath of the recent violence, with the callers vowing to wipe out Christians next, Orme said. He added that many of the Islamist groups in the region view Christians as "infidels" and don't think Syria has a place for them.

GCR is working with its partners on the ground to provide emergency aid and long-term support to Christians in Syria. These partners include individuals within the Evangelical and Orthodox churches that GCR has known for years and trusts to evaluate what Christians in the area need.

The recent violence is proof that Syria's interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is not in control of his military forces, Orme asserts.

While Sharaa, a former leader of the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, has condemned the violence and demanded accountability, Orme dismissed this as nothing more than "lip service."

GCR has been involved with relief efforts in the area since December, according to Orme. At the time of the interview, the group's partners had just started to disperse the latest aid delivery, which included food, clean water and sometimes shelter.

For security reasons, Orme could not provide too many details about the aid deliveries to Syria. He emphasized, however, the impact of Christians in the West praying and giving on behalf of their persecuted brothers and sisters in Syria.

"It reminds those Syrian believers that they are not alone," Orme said. "They haven't been forgotten. There is hope in Christ, and we're trying to do this together."

GCR urges the United States and other Western governments to approach international policies with "persecution in mind." Orme doesn't want the Trump administration to give "a pass" to governments that persecute Christians.

A potential consequence for Syria that Orme suggested was sanctions. However, he stressed the need for caution because sanctions could make things worse for Christians who are already experiencing starvation or suffering from a lack of resources.

"It's going to require a lot of discernment for our leaders right now," the ministry leader said. "There needs to be a dialogue, but that needs to include a discussion of Christians in the country. I think there need to be consequences when that's not upheld."