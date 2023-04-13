'Trap from the 'devil': Priest warns Christians not to play 'Holy Spirit' Ouija board game

A new board game marketed as a “Christian” version of the Ouija board has been criticized as satanic and a "trap from the devil."

Named “The Holy Spirit Board by Holy Spirit Games - Christian Religious Talking Board for Seance with Planchette,” the game advertises itself on Amazon as a way to help people talk directly to "our lord and savior Jesus Christ!"

“GET THE ANSWERS YOU NEED! — The Holy Spirit Board can answer all of life’s most important questions, straight from the man himself!” the board's description adds. "Unlike other spirit boards that are often used to contact ghosts and demons, this is a one way ticket straight to heaven."

While the board's layout looks similar to a Ouija board, it differs by including an image of Jesus crucified on the cross, three angels, a dove and a cross to be moved around on the board.

In a recent interview with EWTN's "News Nightly," Roman Catholic Father Ernesto Caro of the Diocese of Monterey, Mexico, who's also an exorcist, criticized the board game as a “trap from the devil.”

“The devil is always looking for different ways he can trap all the victims that he can take for him. And this is one,” Caro said in the segment. “Ouija games and all this are forbidden in the Bible.”

Caro said the Holy Spirit Board was created to deceive Catholics and Christians by using religious imagery they're familiar with. He warned that it's no different than a Ouija board deployed to capture believers. “Ouija games ... and all this are forbidden in the Bible.”

The priest further warned that the board could potentially start “opening a door that could be dangerous for you" and that a player might "think that it is God who is talking with you, but it’s not. If the [Ouija board] triangle is moving by itself, be careful. It’s not God who is moving; it’s the devil,” Caro added.

The Catholic Church rejects and condemns the use of Ouija boards labeling it an occult participation and divination, according to No. 2116 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church.

"All forms of divination are to be rejected: recourse to Satan or demons, conjuring up the dead or other practices falsely supposed to ‘unveil’ the future. Consulting horoscopes, astrology, palm reading, interpretation of omens and lots, the phenomena of clairvoyance, and recourse to mediums all … contradict the honor, respect, and loving fear that we owe to God alone," states the Catechism.

When host Tracy Sabol asked Caro what people should do if they have bought the game, Caro said they should dispose of the board as quickly as possible, go to confession and “repent and ask God for liberation” through a priest’s blessings for protection.