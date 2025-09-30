Home News Christopher Yuan witnessed to ICU roommate, young man accepted Christ

Theologian and bestselling author Christopher Yuan said he witnessed to a young man who was his suite mate in the hospital's intensive care unit after he suffered a major spinal injury. After Yuan shared the Gospel message, the man chose to accept Jesus Christ as Lord.

Last week, Yuan was hospitalized following a fall at home that left him paralyzed from the neck down, and required him to undergo emergency surgery and will involve months of rehab.

A post to Yuan’s official X account Monday recounted how, while he was in the ICU last week, “God opened an incredible door for the gospel” to reach [an] individual identified as David.

“In the middle of the night — around 2:00 a.m. — Christopher began sharing his testimony and the good news of Jesus with his suite mate, a young man named David,” explained the post.

“For three hours, David asked thoughtful questions, listening intently as they spoke — separated only by a curtain, never even seeing each other’s faces.”

By 5 a.m., according to the post, “David’s heart was ready” and he “surrendered his life to Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior” while in the ICU.

“A nurse was present the entire time and witnessed this sacred moment,” stated the post. “What a precious reminder that even in suffering, God is sovereign and His purposes prevail.”

On Monday of last week, Yuan’s X account announced that the author of Out of a Far Country and Holy Sexuality had suffered a severe fall at home and was taken to a local medical facility.

A follow-up post later that day explained that the accident involved Yuan falling "upside down on the teeter inversion table with a heavy swing, and that heavy machine fell on his chest."

Yuan was reportedly paralyzed from the neck down as a result of the accident and had to undergo emergency surgery on Tuesday of last week in the hopes of restoring his mobility.

By that evening, Yuan’s account announced that he was “out of surgery and recovering in good spirits,” and already had “some movement in his hands, arms and toes, as well as some feeling in his legs.”

Yuan is expected to be transferred to rehab for the next two to four weeks, according to the update last week, and is then slated to undergo at-home rehab for the next four to six months.

An update posted to Yuan’s X account last Thursday reported that “Christopher got some help standing today” and that he appeared to be slowly improving.

“His arms are getting stronger, though he has no grip in his right hand and very little movement in his left. His legs remain weak. He estimates about 30% strength in the right and 1% in the left. He is still numb from [the] chest down,” according to the update last Thursday.

The post went on to thank supporters for their “outpouring of love and prayers” since the medical emergency was first announced, saying that Yuan’s family has felt “immensely blessed.”