Home News Christopher Yuan 'recovering in good spirits' after emergency surgery to treat paralysis

Theologian and bestselling author Christopher Yuan is “recovering in good spirits” following an emergency surgery meant to treat paralysis caused by a fall at his home.

Yuan’s official X account posted an update on his health on Tuesday evening, noting that the author of Out of a Far Country and Holy Sexuality was “out of surgery and recovering in good spirits.”

“The surgeon says the operation was successful, and Christopher already has some movement in his hands, arms and toes, as well as some feeling in his legs,” reported the update.

Yuan is scheduled to enter rehab for the next two to four weeks, according to the update on X, and is expected to require at-home rehab for the next four to six months.

“Once again, we thank you all! We are overwhelmed by all of the love and prayers. God is so good! Please continue to pray that Christopher will regain full mobility and movement of his legs,” stated the tweet.

“He asks that, most of all, we pray that through this situation many more people will come to know Jesus and the gospel! Thank you, everyone! And thank you, Jesus!”

In 2011, Yuan published a memoir, titled Out of a Far Country: A Gay Son’s Journey to God, A Broken Mother’s Search for Hope, which sold more than 100,000 copies.

The book was based on his transition from a sexually promiscuous and openly gay drug dealer to a practicing Christian who no longer identifies as homosexual.

On Monday, Yuan's X account tweeted that he had “had a fall at home this morning, and cannot feel/move his legs” and that emergency services had transported him to a local hospital.

A follow-up tweet later that day added that the accident involved Yuan falling "upside down on the teeter inversion table with a heavy swing and that heavy machine fell on his chest."

On Tuesday morning, Yuan’s mother, Angela, posted an update on his X account reporting that Yuan was scheduled to undergo surgery later that day to treat the paralysis.

“Please pray for Christopher. He was admitted in the hospital yesterday morning at the trauma center after a severe injury. Now, he is paralyzed from the neck down,” she explained.

“After a long wait for the MRI, surgery is scheduled for today. Pray for God’s mercy on His servant, that the surgery will be successful and Christopher will not be paralyzed permanently.”