Home News Christopher Yuan undergoing surgery after fall leaves him paralyzed from neck down

Theologian and bestselling author Christopher Yuan is set to undergo surgery after a serious fall has left him paralyzed from the neck down, according to an update from a family member.

An update posted to Yuan’s X account by his mother, Angela, on Tuesday morning reported that the author of Out of a Far Country and Holy Sexuality was set to undergo surgery later that day.

“Please pray for Christopher. He was admitted in the hospital yesterday morning at the trauma center after a severe injury. Now, he is paralyzed from the neck down,” she explained.

“After a long wait for the MRI, surgery is scheduled for today. Pray for God’s mercy on His servant, that the surgery will be successful and Christopher will not be paralyzed permanently.”

Yuan's X account tweeted Monday afternoon that he had “had a fall at home this morning, and cannot feel/move his legs,” noting that emergency services transported him to a local hospital and that he was “currently on the trauma floor and his mother is unable to see him.”

A follow-up tweet from the account added that the accident involved Yuan falling "upside down on the teeter inversion table with a heavy swing and that heavy machine fell on his chest."

In 2011, Yuan published a memoir titled Out of a Far Country: A Gay Son’s Journey to God, A Broken Mother’s Search for Hope, which sold over 100,000 copies.

The book is based on his transition from a sexually promiscuous and openly gay drug dealer to a devout Christian who no longer identifies as homosexual.

Yuan released a book titled Holy Sexuality and the Gospel: Sex, Desire, and Relationships Shaped by God's Grand Story in 2018 that outlined his concept of “holy sexuality.”

“I define ‘holy sexuality’ — not heterosexuality, not homosexuality, but holy sexuality — as chastity in singleness and faithfulness in marriage,” Yuan told The Christian Post in an interview at the time.

Yuan also told CP that whenever “we talk about people in the gay community as our enemies, or our opposites, or talking to them in disdain, we forget that they are still God’s Image-bearers.”

Earlier this year, Yuan and his ministry, Holy Sexuality, filed a complaint against Asana, Inc., over the California-based technology company’s refusal to give them a 50% nonprofit discount on project management software because of the religious nature of Yuan’s ministry.

In July, the Alliance Defending Freedom, which was helping to represent Yuan, announced that the company’s OpenAI would remove the policy barring religious nonprofits from receiving a 20% discount on a ChatGPT subscription.

This is a developing story.