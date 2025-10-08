Home News Christopher Yuan's recovery from paralyzing fall 'exceeding expectations'

Theologian and bestselling author Christopher Yuan’s recovery from a recent fall that temporarily paralyzed him from the neck down is “exceeding expectations.”

An update about Yuan's progress was posted on his X account Wednesday morning.

“We are praising God that Dr. Yuan's recovery so far is exceeding expectations,” according to the update, which included a short video of Yuan ambulating with the assistance of a walker.

“God has used this terrible situation for good and His glory, as Christopher has been able to share the gospel [with] multiple people, and be a witness to all the nurses through his kindness.”

The updates about the Out of a Far Country and Holy Sexuality author’s rehab following a serious fall last month also expressed gratitude “for all the love and prayers” and asked supporters to “continue to keep Dr. Yuan, his mother, and our ministry team in your prayers through the coming days.”

On Sept. 22, Yuan’s X account announced that he had suffered a severe fall at home and was taken to a local medical facility, with a follow-up post later that day explaining that Yuan had fallen "upside down on the teeter inversion table with a heavy swing, and that heavy machine fell on his chest."

Yuan was believed to be suffering temporary paralysis from the neck down as a result of the accident and had to undergo emergency surgery on Sept. 23 in the hopes of restoring his mobility.

By that evening, Yuan’s account announced that he was “recovering in good spirits” and already had “some movement in his hands, arms and toes, as well as some feeling in his legs.”

According to the update, Yuan is expected to be in rehab for two to four weeks, followed by at-home rehab over four to six months.

Last week, Yuan’s account reported that, while he was in the ICU, he shared the Gospel with an individual identified as David, who eventually “surrendered his life to Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior.”

“A nurse was present the entire time and witnessed this sacred moment,” stated the post. “What a precious reminder that even in suffering, God is sovereign and His purposes prevail.”

In 2011, Yuan published a memoir titled Out of a Far Country: A Gay Son’s Journey to God, A Broken Mother’s Search for Hope, which sold over 100,000 copies.

The book was based on his transition from a sexually promiscuous and openly gay drug dealer who served time in prison, to a devout Christian and theologian who no longer identifies as homosexual.

Yuan released a book titled Holy Sexuality and the Gospel: Sex, Desire, and Relationships Shaped by God's Grand Story in 2018 that outlined his concept of “holy sexuality.”

“I define ‘holy sexuality’ — not heterosexuality, not homosexuality, but holy sexuality — as chastity in singleness and faithfulness in marriage,” Yuan told The Christian Post in an interview at the time.