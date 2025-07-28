Home News Church challenges members to initiate 10K Gospel conversations, usher in a 'culture of evangelism'

Members of a church in Georgia aim to conduct 10,000 Gospel conversations over the next five years as part of a new initiative to foster a culture in which "evangelism is normal" within the congregation.



The effort is being launched by Beech Haven Church of Athens, a congregation with around 550 members and affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention. Heather Ellington, the church's director of communications and connections, told The Christian Post that the church has a "long-term effort to cultivate the unwavering hope of Jesus in every generation."



"Rather than a marketing slogan, this goal serves as a spiritual challenge: to move every member from passive attendance to active participation in Gospel ministry. While we cannot control outcomes, we can be faithful to sow the seed," said Ellington.



"We chose the number 10,000 not because we expect to convert 10,000 people ourselves, but because we believe it represents the scope of Gospel conversations we're called to pursue — through personal relationships, community outreach, and mission efforts both locally and globally."

While 10,000 conversations may seem insurmountable to some, Ellington said that when divided over five years, it is equal to only 40 Gospel conversations per week.



"This is the largest initiative of its kind for our church," she told CP. "In the past, we've emphasized personal evangelism through sermon series, outreach events, and short-term mission trips."



"But this is the first time we've united our congregation around one long-term evangelistic focus — one that encourages every generation to participate and track progress together."



Beech Haven has provided resources to its congregation to equip them in meeting this goal, including a "Gospel Conversations Guide" booklet available at the front atrium. The church is also integrating evangelism into its Bible study small groups, known as Life Groups, which will include relevant curriculum activities and sharing about experiences.



To keep track of the efforts, Beech Haven installed a "Gospel Conversations Map" in the church lobby, where people can place red pins to mark locations in the Athens area where they have shared their faith with neighbors.



Ellington said these and other efforts seek to initiate "a culture of evangelism by publicly celebrating testimonies, Gospel seeds planted, and steps of faith — even when the conversation doesn't result in a conversion."



"We are currently exploring how to further align our local and global missions strategy with this shared vision for Gospel conversations — ensuring a unified effort in cultivating the hope of Jesus near and far," she continued.



"Ultimately, we're trying to normalize Gospel conversations as a way of life — where every person in every generation sees themselves as a messenger of hope."



Ellington believes that "when the whole church participates, it becomes possible."



"If 200 people each have one Gospel conversation per month, that's already 12,000 in five years," she said.



"The real aim isn't hitting a number — it's forming a culture where evangelism is normal, expected, and joyful. We believe that God works through faith-filled goals, and that obedience is our part — outcomes are His."

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe