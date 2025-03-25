Home News Church mourns as family loses 2 of 5 sons in crash

The multi-campus Cathedral International in New Jersey is mourning with one of their families that lost two of their five sons in a car crash that left two other sons seriously injured last Friday night.

"My prayer was simply, 'Lord help us,'" Cathedral International Senior Pastor Donald Hilliard told ABC Action News on Monday about his initial reaction to the crash. "I talked about it on that night and I had to stop talking, tears just coming down."

Local police say the brothers, Aaron Davis, 23, of Cranbury, New Jersey, and Joshua Davis, 22, of East Windsor, New Jersey, died after a 2006 Mazda they were traveling in crashed and fell off the roadway on I-95 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. Their younger brothers, 18-year-old twins Benjamin and Nathaniel Davis, were both seriously injured, according to NBC Philadelphia.

Both Aaron and Joshua Davis were rear passengers in the car and were ejected from the vehicle along with the puppy during the crash, ABC Action News reported.

Witnesses told police that the Mazda was racing with a Dodge Challenger on the highway when the driver of the Mazda lost control of the car and struck a guardrail. The vehicle then overturned numerous times before falling and crashing on Castor Avenue below the I-95 overpass.

On Sunday, Hilliard and members of Cathedral International remembered the brothers with a moment of silence. He also encouraged members to show their parents support while giving them the space they need to grieve.

“Their two oldest children have gone home to be with God. They have five sons and the two oldest ones are now gone, and so we're all hurting,” Hilliard told congregants during the service broadcast live on YouTube.

Not everyone in the church appeared to recall who the brothers were, so Hilliard explained that the brothers all carried the cross during church events, and the older brothers were also active in the ministries of the church.

“They are the little boys that carry the cross all the time with the braids, and Joshua who passed and his older brother who passed, they carried the cross when they were younger. They've been involved in literally every ministry that this church has offered to raise their children,” Hilliard said of the Davis family.

He said the family expects to announce the funeral arrangements later this week.