Churches offer ‘Blue Christmas’ for those grieving, suffering loss

Many churches across the United States are offering a special worship service known as “Blue Christmas” to minister to those dealing with personal loss during the holiday season.

Blue Christmas services take place throughout the Christmas season, though many are scheduled for Saturday, which will be the shortest day of the year, also known as Winter Solstice.

Second Congregational Church of Manchester, Connecticut, will be holding its Blue Christmas on Saturday evening for that reason.

Second Congregational Pastor Jim Mercurio told The Christian Post that while this marks his first year with the congregation, it will be the 12th Blue Christmas he has overseen.

Mercurio, who also serves as a hospice chaplain and is studying for a doctorate in grief ministry, explained that he began holding Blue Christmas services as part of his grieving process over the death of his mother in 2012.

“Blue Christmas service really is leaving room for people to grieve, even in the season that we're 'supposed to be joyous,’” said Mercurio. “Allowing people room to embrace their faith while they still mourn and grieve the loss of their loved ones.”

Mercurio believes it's important to “allow [congregants] to have that space of safety to be able to experience” a proper grieving process, and that such an offering is “important for all seasons.”

“I think it's one of the most underserved needs in our population as far as on the mental health spectrum,” he added. “So, I would say that it's absolutely vital.”

The Rev. Mandy North of Manassas Church of the Brethren in Virginia, which will host its Blue Christmas service on Sunday evening, told CP that the congregation began holding such services when one of their deacons lost a child.

“We’ve been doing a Blue Christmas service for about eight years now,” she said. “Every year, our service includes an opportunity to light candles in honor of our grief, loneliness, anger or despair.”

As part of the observance, according to North, “there have been opportunities for folks to be anointed, to receive a worry stone, and to express their burdens on a symbolic image.”

“In this season in particular, there always seems to be pressure to celebrate with joy and merriment, and people who are experiencing loss, pain, loneliness or health concerns may not know how or where to express their heartache,” she added.

“We want to offer space and time to do so.”