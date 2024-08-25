Home News Churchgoers may never attend another if theirs closes, poll finds

A poll conducted by the National Churches Trust has revealed concerning trends about the future of in-person church attendance in the U.K., particularly if local churches were to close. The survey, engaging 2,667 Christians in the U.K., found that church closures could lead to a nearly 30% reduction in in-person attendance.

Twenty-two percent of those who attend services in person expressed that they would be unwilling or unable to attend a different church if their own was to close, according to the poll.

This sentiment was augmented by additional findings: 7% of the respondents stated they would shift their practices to online worship exclusively, and another 7% said they would attend a different church but do so less frequently than they currently attend.

The demographic most likely to withdraw from regular attendance is the elderly, specifically those aged 65 and older. Only 19% of this group stated they would seek out and attend a new church as often as they do now. This is slightly higher among younger adults aged 18 to 24, with 28% indicating a willingness to find and frequent a new church.

Eddie Tulasiewicz, the head of policy and public affairs at the National Churches Trust, commented on the findings, describing them as “disturbing,” according to Premier Christian News.

He said church closures not only reduce the number of worship options but deeply affect those who are “older and less mobile,” a segment of the congregation that might find traveling to new locations particularly challenging. Tulasiewicz also pointed out an increasing trend in the rate of church closures, which he described as “stepping up.”

The Rev. Alisdair Laird, area dean and vicar to the 20 rural parishes of South Holderness deanery in East Yorkshire, said, “Once a church building closes, particularly in villages and small towns, it often feels like the historic heart of the community has been abandoned — not just for those who share the Christian faith, but for everyone,” according to Christian Today.

His insights followed the closure of All Saints Church in Burstwick, a significant Grade One listed building in his deanery, which occurred last year. The closure left many parishioners feeling a profound sense of loss, disrupting their spiritual lives and community connections.

Despite this, Laird noted a positive development, that an increasing number of people in his area have begun making the effort to attend neighboring churches. He stressed the importance of these churches in welcoming newcomers and providing transportation for those who don’t drive.