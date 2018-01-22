Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Trade Rumors 2018: Cavs Interested in Clippers Guard Lou Williams

(Photo: Reuters/Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports) Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams (23) drives past Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) to the basket the first half of the game at Staples Center, Dec. 11, 2017.

Even if many of their supporters continue to deny it, people within the Cleveland Cavaliers organization know the team is in trouble as they continue to drop games with their current lineup.

The Cavaliers understand that they need to fix the problem if they want to keep pace with the other title contenders, especially the Golden State Warriors. And to do this, they need to make a few roster changes before the trade deadline.

According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, Cleveland have expressed interest in acquiring the Los Angeles Clippers' Lou Williams, and Cavaliers players Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith's names have come up in various trade proposals involving the veteran sharpshooter.

Williams has been putting up All-Star worthy numbers this season. He is currently averaging 23.4 points (career high), 2.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals in under 33 minutes a game for the Clippers. He's also shooting 44.9 percent from the field, 40.8 percent from three-point range, and 90.7 percent from the free-throw line.

NBA.com's David Aldridge has also confirmed that the Cavaliers have reached out to the Clippers to inquire about Williams. However, he has noted that trade talks have stalled because the Clippers are asking for the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round draft pick in return.

As of the moment, the Cavaliers are only willing to give up the pick for a game-changing player.

Aside from Williams, the Cavaliers are also interested in Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, but USA Today's Sam Amick has reported that he's unlikely to be dealt anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Stein said sources have told him the Cavaliers may have to give up the Nets pick if they want to acquire Williams and Jordan.

"Cleveland's hopes of acquiring Jordan, or even Williams, from the Clippers, according to the people, could well hinge on the Cavaliers' willingness to surrender the highly coveted 2018 first-round pick via the Brooklyn Nets that they acquired from Boston in the Kyrie Irving trade in August," Stein stated in his report.