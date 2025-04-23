Home News Pastor Clint Pressley to be nominated for 2nd term as SBC president

Southern Baptist Convention President Clint Pressley is set to be nominated for a second term as head of the United States’ largest Protestant denomination.

The Biblical Recorder, an outlet that focuses on North Carolina Baptist news, reported last week that Texas Pastor Michael Criner will nominate Pressley at the SBC's Annual Meeting, which will be held in Dallas, Texas, in June.

“It is my honor to nominate Clint Pressley for a second term as President of the Southern Baptist Convention,” stated Criner, as quoted by the Recorder. “While this renomination is no surprise, it is coming after sincere prayer and ongoing conversations with a wide number of SBC pastors.”

Criner added that he believes Pressley has “displayed clarity, conviction, and courage” during his first year in office, having been elected to the post in June 2024.

“One of the most admirable qualities of Clint is that in every environment where he has represented the SBC, he has joyfully pointed us to the very best of who we are and what we do,” Criner added.

“Clint has been a stabilizing voice and worked strategically with our leaders, but also lent his ear to the everyday pastor. I hope others will join me in voting for Clint Pressley this June in Dallas.”

As the pastor of Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, Pressley was elected last year at the SBC's Annual Meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, on the second runoff ballot, with him receiving 4,244 votes or 56.12%.

Pressley had defeated Dan Spencer, pastor of First Baptist Church of Sevierville, Tennessee, who had received 3,305 votes on the second runoff ballot, or 43.71% of the vote.

Pastor Chris Justice of Lee Park Baptist Church in Monroe, North Carolina, had nominated Pressley last year, saying at the time that he considered Pressley “a man of conviction who is joyfully orthodox, devoted to the Great Commission, and committed to our cooperation as Southern Baptists.”

Pressley succeeded Bart Barber, who was elected president of the SBC in 2022 and reelected in 2023 but had to step down because no one is allowed to serve more than two consecutive terms.

In addition to serving as SBC president, Pressley previously served as vice president of the SBC's Pastors' Conference in 2013 and was the first vice president of the SBC in 2014-2015. He is also a trustee of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and a member of the North Carolina Baptist Board of Directors.