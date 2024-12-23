Home News CofE bishops claim Christmas carols saying Jesus is ‘true Messiah’ are ‘problematic’ 'Hymns should not be altered just because the Church conforms to every progressive cause,' says Canon Chris Sugden

Bishops within the Church of England have raised concerns that certain Christmas carols might be “problematic” because of their explicit references to Jesus as the “true Messiah.” The Birmingham Diocese recently communicated to its clergy the need to reassess the language used in hymns to create an “inclusive” environment during the festive season.

The Birmingham Diocese instructed clergy to “use language that won’t add further confusion or tension or take away anything from the good news of the Nativity,” The Mail on Sunday reported, citing the email.

The hymns under scrutiny include “Lo, He Comes With Clouds Descending,” a favorite of Queen Victoria, which has been criticized for declaring Jesus as the “true Messiah.”

Further, “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” has been singled out for its phrase “captive Israel” in the first verse. The diocese’s correspondence suggested that such language could lead to misunderstandings, particularly in the context of ongoing tensions related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The decision was influenced by the geopolitical climate, the Rt. Rev. Michael Volland, bishop of Birmingham, told The Telegraph.

“Members of our team working closely with diverse communities in Birmingham invited churches to think about providing some context for people new to church who might be unsure why ‘Israel’ is being discussed and whether this has any relation to the current conflict,” Volland was quoted as saying.

He added that no hymns or liturgies have been formally altered, but rather, clergy are encouraged to offer contextual explanations to ensure the Christmas message remains clear and welcoming.

Critics within the church have voiced their opposition to the diocese’s approach.

The CofE has “really lost the plot,” wrote one vicar to the Mail, which did not name him. The vicar noted that even Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn't mandate Russian Orthodox churches to “censor carols at Christmas.”

Canon Chris Sugden, a former member of the General Synod and executive secretary of the Anglican Mainstream group, also argued against the modifications. “Hymns should not be altered just because the Church conforms to every progressive cause,” he was quoted as saying. He asked whether attending a Jewish or Hindu festival would warrant altering the lyrics or liturgy to accommodate potential objections.

The Church of England has told vicars to edit Christmas carols for fear of causing offense. To whom? […] The people the church is offending are Christians. Again,” wrote Mail consultant editor and columnist Andrew Pierce in a post on X Sunday.

In defense of the diocese’s position, officials from the “presence and engagement team” stated that the hymns contain a “strong emphasis of supersessionism,” the doctrine that Christianity is the one true religion.

Last week, a children’s carol service was criticized for promoting Christianity in Prestwich, a town within the Metropolitan Borough of Bury in Greater Manchester, U.K., the Bury Times reported.

Children from St Mary’s CE Primary School sang carols, performed Christmas songs and danced at an outdoor event organized by Prestwich and North Western Housing Association at the Rectory Green complex near Prestwich village center. However, prior to the event, a complaint was lodged objecting to its religious nature. Following the complaint, Prestwich and North Western leaders sought the opinions of residents at Rectory Court.

In 2022, a similar debate emerged in the CofE when attempts were made to rewrite the 17th century carol “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen” to be more inclusive of women and LGBT-identified individuals. That initiative also faced backlash from those who felt that altering historical hymns compromised their original intent and theological significance.