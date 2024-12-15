Home News Keith Getty urges worship artists to prioritize depth over trends, talks power of Christmas hymns

In an age when worship music trends come and go, modern hymnwriter Keith Getty is making a different appeal to artists and congregations alike: prioritize depth and Scriptural soundness over popularity.

“With the year that we’ve had, what I want to say to my wife, kids and team is — let’s make sure our own walk is strong and admirable,” the “In Christ Alone” songwriter said. “Let’s humbly stay close to the Lord and stay close to our marriage and that kind of stuff. That’s the first thing. And after that, I want to say, ‘Let’s write the songs that will grow deep believers over the long haul. Let's not aim to be cool or trendy. Let's just aim to write beautifully and richly and well about the Lord and all that we do.’”

This philosophy underpins every aspect of Getty’s work, from modern hymns like “Christ Our Hope in Life and Death” to the annual “Sing! An Irish Christmas” tour. This year’s tour holds even greater meaning for Getty and his family, marking a year of milestones: his 50th birthday, 20 years of marriage with his wife, Kristyn, the 30th anniversary of the New Irish Orchestra and their 10th performance at Carnegie Hall.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

“It’s always Irish Christmas,” Getty explained. “The first half is more of a Christmas party, and the second half is the nine lessons and carols. But this year is special with so many anniversaries converging.”

The Irish Christmas tour strikes a balance between festive celebration and spiritual reflection, Getty, himself a native of Ireland, told CP.

“The first half should feel like a party at our house — only with more people and a bit more organized,” Getty said. “There’s instrumental music, dancing, and Kristyn leading everyone in singing. We celebrate all that is good about the season, mixing popular songs and hymns.”

The second half shifts to the lessons and carols tradition, a Celtic Christmas worship practice that walks audiences through the Christmas story in 60 minutes through Scripture and song.

“It’s just a delight,” Getty says. “There’s nothing quite like it for reminding us of the beauty and power of the Gospel.”

This year’s tour carries the theme of “going home,” a sentiment captured in the Gettys’ new rendition of the Christmas classic “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” featuring Grammy-nominated artist Blessing Offor. The collaboration, Getty said, arose during a casual conversation at the Gettys’ home, where both artists reflected on the longing for connection that many feel during the holiday season.

“Blessing was talking about going back to Nigeria for the first time this year, and we were taking Irish Christmas back to Ireland for the first time in years,” Getty recalled. “That sparked the idea to record this classic song together. It’s a fun yet deeply meaningful piece.”

Offor will join the Gettys for their Carnegie Hall performance.

The arrangement, which includes a nod to Dvorak’s New World Symphony, ties into broader reflections on nostalgia and belonging, especially poignant in a year when global unrest has highlighted the value of home and community, Getty said.

Touring during the Christmas season presents a unique challenge: remaining focused on the sacred amidst the bustle. Getty shared that for him, the challenge is a reminder of a broader question: how to live a life of devotion to God every day, not just in December.

“Whether it’s January or December, it comes down to the basics — studying Scripture, praying and staying close to God,” Getty says. “As an extrovert, I struggle with this on tour. The stimulation and exhaustion are so high. But I try to carve out time with Kristyn to discuss a passage or listen to something uplifting as I travel. It’s about staying close to the Lord and to your family.”

Getty also emphasized the role friends and community play in keeping the true meaning of Christmas central. “The Lord has been so generous to us in giving us the friends that we have,” he said.

With tickets for Carnegie Hall nearly sold out, Getty encouraged anyone able to join the celebration to do so. “It’s going to be an unforgettable night,” he said. “But more than anything, we hope people leave with a sense of the Gospel’s beauty and the joy of singing it together.”

The artist stressed that Christmas carols are more than beloved holiday traditions; they are profound expressions of the Gospel that have stood the test of time.

“I love the great Christmas carols because they take us through the whole Gospel, even more than a lot of other songs,” Getty explained. “They give us Jesus’s humanity as a child, His life, His teaching, His death and His resurrection. I just love that.”

“They’re so good to sing. They’re fun, and they last because of their quality,” he said. “That’s why I try to model our songwriting after them. Singing is so core to spiritual growth, to spiritual discipleship, and to being holy. Christmas carols exemplify that.”