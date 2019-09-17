Coffee company co-founded by Jarrid Wilson creates new blend in his honor

A coffee company co-founded by late pastor Jarrid Wilson is making a special blend in his honor with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting Wilson’s nonprofit suicide and depression outreach, Anthem of Hope.

Cause Roast, established in 2015, announced on social media last week that it has created the “HOPE” blend in memory of Wilson, who died earlier this month at the age of 30 by suicide.

Wilson was an associate pastor at the California-based multicampus megachurch Harvest Christian Fellowship, which is led by renowned evangelist Greg Laurie.

Along with his friends Greg Pittman and Aldo Lihiang, Wilson co-founded Cause Roast, an organization that donates 15 percent of its proceeds to fund water development projects in underserved countries.

According to its website, each bag of Cause Roast helps provide clean water for four people.

The new HOPE blend honoring Wilson will only be a limited edition. The multipurpose blend is billed as being “great for everything from espresso to auto drip coffee and most everything in-between.”

The proceeds from the blend will go to Anthem of Hope in order to “help continue Jarrid’s work and legacy.”

“A blend of 3 different coffees from South America and Africa,” the online listing for the blend reads. “On espresso, the HOPE Blend is sweet and clean with subtle hints of fruit. As a drip, it is well balanced and complex.”

According to the tasting notes, it is a smooth blend of mild citrus and light chocolate.

Wilson and his wife, Juli, launched the Anthem of Hope as an outreach to people struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts in 2016.

Anthem of Hope is “dedicated to amplifying hope for those battling brokenness, depression, anxiety, self-harm, addiction and suicide.” A hope coach is available through Anthem of Hope at all times.

Last week, Anthem of Hope announced on Instagram that it would continue to operate even after Wilson’s death. In a post, the nonprofit assured that Wilson’s mission for Anthem of Hope “has just begun.”

“We will continue to create resources, community and encouragement to remind you that YOUR LIFE MATTERS,” the post reads. “Thank you, Jarrid, for championing this movement. We will continue to shout your Anthem of Hope with all we have.”

On Sept. 13, Pittman posted a heartfelt message on Cause Roast’s Instagram page, telling followers about what Wilson’s presence in his life meant to him.

“Jarrid and I met in 2015 because of our shared dream to change the world with coffee,” Pittman wrote. “Jarrid, @aldolihiang, and I ended up co-founding Cause Roast to do just that. Jarrid believed in the impact Cause Roast could have and loved the fact that coffee also serves as a catalyst for community.”

Pittman explained that even after Wilson moved to the West Coast, he remained a great friend and fan of Cause Roast.

Cause Roast launched a GoFundMe online fundraiser to assist Juli Wilson and the couple’s sons during their time of grief.

“All proceeds from this fund will go directly to Juli Wilson, Jarrid's wife,” the description of the fundraiser reads. “Funds will be used in any way the Wilson family deems appropriate. A gift of any size would be appreciated more than you know. Please consider contributing to this fundraiser and please more than anything be praying for Juli, Finch, Denham, and the entire Wilson family.”

Another online fundraiser to support the Wilson family was launched by journalist Jonathan Merrit. Merritt's fundraiser has raised over $100,000.