'Deeply alarming': Communists, LGBT activists target Christian-owned coffee shop over 'biblical stance on sexual sin'

A "deeply alarming" situation has unfolded in Colorado, where a Christian-owned coffee shop has reportedly been under fire by LGBT activists, communists, and others over the owners' "biblical stance on sexual sin."

"Since its opening last month, The Drip Café, a Christian-owned coffee shop ministry in Denver, has been targeted by protesters over its belief that homosexuality is sinful," Christian Post reporter Ian Giatti wrote earlier this month. "Owner Jamie Sanchez believes the Denver communists and other LGBT protesters were triggered by Scripture on the website of his coffee shop's parent nonprofit Recycle God's Love, which ministers to the local homeless population."

Giatti joins "The Inside Story" to further break down what's going on — and why it matters:

