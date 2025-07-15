Home News Bluegrass Community and Technical College mourns student killed in Kentucky church shooting

Bluegrass Community and Technical College in Kentucky is mourning the loss of one of their nursing students, a mother of five, who was shot dead along with her mother in a brazen daylight shooting at the Richmond Baptist Church in Lexington on Sunday.

The college’s president, Greg Feeney, praised the 32-year-old, Christina Combs, as a “remarkable individual" in a statement Monday.

“It is with great sorrow that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Christina Combs, one of our dedicated third-semester nursing students at our Lawrenceburg Campus. Christina passed away yesterday at the Richmond Road Baptist Church shooting,” Feeney said.

“Christina was a remarkable individual, a devoted mother of five and, a committed student who worked tirelessly to become the best nurse she could be. Her passion for helping others was evident in every aspect of her life, and her strength, perseverance, and compassion inspired everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.”

Combs and her mother, Beverly Gumm, 72, were fatally shot after 47-year-old Guy House, also deceased, went on a shooting rampage at the church after he shot and injured a Kentucky State Police trooper at the Blue Grass Airport, Lex 18 reported.

The late nursing student’s sisters, Star Rutherford, Dasey “Patches” Rutherford and Rachel Barnes, told the Lexington Herald Leader that Gumm and Star were cooking lunch in the church’s fellowship hall on Sunday afternoon when a man, now identified as House, came through the back door and asked for another one of their sisters.

“'I just want to speak to Angel,' that’s our sister. My mother said Angel is not here. He said, ‘well I guess someone is gonna have to die then.’ And shot twice at her. The first time, she ducked and [he] missed. Second time [his bullet] hit her in the chest,” Star Rutherford told WKYT.

House later went outside the church, where he fatally shot Combs. He also shot Gumm’s husband and longtime pastor of the church, Jerry Gumm, and Combs’ husband, Randy Combs. Both men were reportedly in critical but stable condition.

“Our hearts go out to Christina’s family, classmates, instructors, and all those who loved her. We know her loss will be deeply felt across the BCTC community. Christina’s legacy of resilience and care will not be forgotten,” Feeney said in his statement.

A spotfund campaign seeking to raise $10,000 to assist Christina’s children and her husband, Randy, has already raised more than $4,000. Another spotfund campaign seeking to raise $5,000 to help with funeral expenses for her mother was also close to $4,000 on Tuesday afternoon.