'Conan Exiles' Release Date, New Prices for PS4, Xbox One and PC Announced

"Conan Exiles" is getting ready to release the retail version of the game on May 8, 2018, for a simultaneous launch for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Funcom is also raising the prices of all three versions across the board, as early as this week.

The game will be exiting the Early Access and Game Preview phases of its development for the platforms on May 8, 2018.

Funcom/Conan A promo image for "Conan Exiles" by Funcom.

Until then, "Conan Exiles" will remain available in Early Access for the PC Steam version, and the Game Preview section for Xbox One players. All players who already bought the game before launch will not need to buy the game again.

Buying the digital version of the game unlocks the outfit Conan's Royal Armor, though, so its something to consider.

It will be available as digital downloads for both PCs and home consoles, and Funcom will also be bringing boxed sets and collector's editions to retail shelves alongside Koch Media, as the company announced through a blog update on Monday, Dec. 11.

Pre-orders for the physical copy of the game, the ones Funcom call "Day One Editions," are now available. This set comes with a full-color printed map of the Exiled Lands, as well as an in-game exclusive item that unlocks Conan's Atlantean Sword.

There are some pricing changes to come, however. "Conan Exiles" for the PC will go up in price from $30 to $40 by the May 2018 launch, while the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions will be $50 by then, as VG 247 explains.

Funcom believes that their game is now worth more after months of updates and content additions, especially since they have added the "Frozen North" expansion, supposedly for free.

"By the time we launch, the game will have received over a year of constant polish, improvements, bug fixes, and new content," Funcom explained in their important message, explaining that this is how the usual Game Preview or Early Access game operates.

"All of this will be included and available to everyone who bought the game before launch and from launch onwards," Funcom assured the fans who supported them early.