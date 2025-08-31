Home News Congregation grieves loss of pastor killed in collision with semi-truck

Members of a church in Tennessee are mourning the unexpected and tragic loss of their pastor, who died this week after he was struck by a semi-truck while riding his bicycle.

Rowland Seth Buck, 61, was fatally injured Tuesday morning in Alcoa, Tennessee, after his bicycle collided with an 18-wheeler at the intersection of East Hunt Road and North Wright Road, WATE reported.

He was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he later died.

The Alcoa Fire Department and American Medical Response joined officers at the scene after receiving an emergency call about a serious crash involving the pastor and the truck. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

Buck was the pastor of St. Mark’s Global Methodist Church in Louisville, where he had served for several years. He also held the role of presiding elder in the Global Methodist Church, according to an obituary from Smith Funeral and Cremation Service.

He was married to his wife, Sinda, for 38 years and had two sons, Caleb and Chris. His grandchildren are Sauphia, Sutton and Holland. He is also survived by his brothers, Robert Harold Buck Jr. and Reggie Buck, along with several nieces and nephews.

Friends and colleagues described Buck as a man of deep faith and lasting impact, according to local news outlet WATE.

Jason Rowe, a fellow pastor and longtime friend, was quoted as saying that the news of his death “hurt my heart greatly.” He recalled that Buck had baptized his eldest child and that the two men once traveled together to their old seminary, spending several days in “just like a brotherhood.”

Rowe said Buck will be remembered as a “great friend, family man, and someone who made a real community impact through the church.”

“He was a true guy. Our community has lost a mighty warrior, a man of faith, a man who deeply loved Jesus. He walked it. He lived it and he wanted people to experience and know the peace of Christ,” he added.

Rowe said Buck’s ability to connect with people left a wide impression.

The Alcoa Police Department offered condolences to Buck’s family and friends, and said officers would continue their investigation into the cause of the crash.

Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Fairview Church, with a service to follow at 7 p.m. led by the Rev. Brian Rainwater. Interment will be private.