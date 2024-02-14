Home News Connecticut pastor charged with dealing meth in church rectory

A Connecticut pastor has been arrested on the charge of dealing methamphetamines, having reportedly used his church’s rectory to oversee his alleged illegal activities.

Herbert Irving Miller, the 63-year-old pastor of Woodbury United Methodist Church, was arrested last Friday, according to information released by the Connecticut State Police.

“Miller was observed operating his vehicle with a suspended registration for failing to maintain insurance requirements,” stated authorities.

“Subsequent investigation revealed that Miller was in possession of crystal methamphetamine in both rock form and liquefied into a hypodermic needle prepared for injection.”

Charges that he is facing include possession of a controlled substance, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, possession with intent to sell, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and use of drug paraphernalia.

Miller was transported to Troop L in Litchfield, where the clergyman was processed and released on a $10,000 non-surety bond, according to police. He is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Feb. 23.

Miller’s arrest stems from an investigation that alleges that he was selling drugs from the rectory adjacent to the church, reported the Republican American.

Miller had joined Woodbury UMC on July 1 of last year to serve as their pastor, having previously led First United Methodist Church of Shelton, Connecticut, according to the Republican American.

For its part, Woodbury UMC has removed references to Miller from its website, including the announcement from last year that he was joining their congregation and the leadership page, as accessed by The Christian Post on Wednesday morning.