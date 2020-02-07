Corbin Bernsen says clashes between believers and nonbelievers is ‘venomous’

HOLLYWOOD — Hollywood actor and Christian filmmaker Corbin Bernsen attended the 28th annual Movieguide Awards where he talked to The Christian Post about the divisiveness he sometimes sees between believers and nonbelievers.

Bernsen has worked in Hollywood for half a century and more recently has been creating and starring in faith-based entertainment. However, he is not using his influence in Hollywood to convert people to what he believes.

"I think my journey, is not about, 'I'm Christian, come to Jesus.' I'm not that. I have my own relationship with God, my own relationship with Christ — that's the way it works for me. I have my very special, private relationship,” Bernsen said last month while walking the red carpet of the popular award show which honors faith and family content.

“What we see today, this sort of clash of believers [and] nonbelievers, of any faith really. People over here are like, 'I don't want any of that stuff. I don't care what package you put it in or what you want to call it, I don't want it,' “The Resident” star illustrated.

Bernsen, who is gearing up for the Valentine's Day release of the new “faith-friendly” movie “First Lady,” went on to say that the separation of believers and nonbelievers is critical.

“That collision has become dangerous and venomous. It's not that I want one side to accept the other, and the other to accept the other, but I think we have to come to a place of mutual respect.

You're never going to solve all the problems, things that Christians want legally, other people don't want,” he told CP.

The veteran entertainer stressed that people will never solve all the issues that Christians want to be resolved, so we must learn to live together in harmony.

"What you have to do is, come to a place where we each understand what each is doing, and why they believe the way they believe, and respect that. And that's the only place you can get growth to happen,” Bernsen maintained.

In the past, Bernsen said a tragic abortion led him to get closer to God. The actor and director testified at NRB in 2017 that sometimes devastating things happen and people question why, but his experience taught him something valuable.

"I realized that God is continuously, wonderfully always in control," he said. "Now, as I try to design movies, I want to put that in there."

Bernsen’s faith-based films are not meant to be overtly Christian, but he feels called to appeal to the world with the truth in movie form that brings people closer to God.

The Movieguide Awards will broadcast on the Hallmark Channel on Feb. 24.