COVID-19: 4 things to know about face masks

As the United States continues to report a surge in coronavirus cases, Americans have been debating the use of face masks and whether governments should require them.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world is nearing 11 million as of Friday, with the United States reporting the most cases — over 2.7 million.

On Thursday, the U.S. reached a daily global record of 55,274 cases, surpassing Brazil’s one-day record of 54,771.

As more local and state governments have issued orders requiring face masks in public, many Americans have expressed opposition to the mandates, questioning the effectiveness of wearing them or believing that they infringe on personal freedom.

Surveys from the Pew Research Center and the CDC show that a majority of Americans wear masks all or most of the time while in stores or other public areas.

Democrats were more likely than Republicans to say they wore masks all or most of the time. Asians and Hispanics were more likely than whites to say they wore masks all or most of the time.

Here are four things to know about face masks.