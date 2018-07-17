Cristiano Ronaldo Officially a Juventus Player

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his transition from Real Madrid to Juventus, having passed a medical exam earlier on Monday, July 16. The 33-year old superstar was revealed along with his Juventus jersey by the Serie A club on the same day.

Monday this week has become #CR7Day in Italy as Juventus proudly announced on Twitter. The signing of Ronaldo for £99.2 million, or about $131.37 million, has been seen as a move that's highly uncharacteristic for the Italian team, one that has long been thought as reluctant when it comes to signing huge deals like this.

Twitter/JuventusFC Cristiano Ronaldo has been officially announced as a Juventus player on Monday, July 16.

"The nine years at Real Madrid were wonderful, but it's a brand new step in my life, so I thank all the supporters with my heart," Ronaldo said at the press conference of his Juventus unveiling, as quoted by The Guardian.

He added that after his signing, there is a need to focus on his next step as a player at 33 years old. Ronaldo vows to be motivated by his desire to play, and is focusing on that and in showing that he is still a top player, "as usual."

"I'm going to work hard in training ... I am very ambitious and I like challenges. I don't like to stay in my comfort zone. After the experiences in Manchester and in Madrid, I'd like to mark the history of Juventus," he went on to say.

Ronaldo also pointed out that for most players his age, the options are often limited to going for a last huge contract overseas — usually Qatar or China, as he mentioned as examples. Instead, he has opted for a "brand new challenge" even in this late stage of his career.

"Coming to such an important and outstanding club at this point in my career makes me very happy. That's why I'm very grateful to Juventus for this opportunity," he gratefully added.