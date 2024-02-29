Home News CS Lewis' 'Prince Caspian' hits the stage at Museum of the Bible; script vetted by author's stepson

C.S. Lewis' beloved novel Prince Caspian is getting the live-action treatment at the Museum of the Bible's World Stage Theater in Washington, D.C., complete with life-size creatures, flying trees and a script true to the story.

The production, presented by The Logos Theatre, a division of the nationally acclaimed Academy of Arts Ministries based in Taylors, South Carolina, will run at the Museum of the Bible from March 1 through April 27.

One of seven novels that comprise The Chronicles of Narnia series, Prince Caspian was written by Lewis in 1950. The book continues the adventures of the Pevensie children as they return to Narnia to assist Prince Caspian in reclaiming his rightful throne. The theatrical adaptation was written by Nicole Chavers Stratton, artistic director of The Academy of Arts Ministries, vetted by Lewis' stepson, Douglas Gresham.

"As I began to look for a script, I quickly realized that no one had ever made a full adaptation for this book, so after talking with the C.S. Lewis Company, I decided to try my hand at my first Narnia adaptation," Stratton said. "I was fortunate to have my script vetted by Douglas Gresham, the stepson of C.S. Lewis, and enjoyed such a wonderful working relationship with him."

"One of the things I have always loved about this story is that Lewis gives us truly relatable people who face incredibly difficult circumstances and overcome them by using things that are available to us all — faith, hope, courage and self-sacrifice," Stratton added. "Prince Caspian captures your heart on every level and lets you know that no matter what you're facing, you can overcome and choose to live a life of faith and courage."

"Prince Caspian" follows the success of "The Horse and His Boy" stage production, which ran throughout 2023.

At the time, Stratton told CP that Lewis enthusiasts had traveled from around the world to see the stage adaptation of the story — "and they gave us very good reviews."

"We're very grateful for the opportunity to do 'Narnia,' to know Douglas Gresham, and to have his stamp of approval on this," she told The Christian Post. "So, I would safely say, since he approved of it and loved it — he said it was the best Narnia adaptation he had ever seen on the stage. And so that right there was like, well, maybe if he loved it, maybe Lewis himself would."

Head puppeteer Justin Swain told CP that each puppet in the show, controlled by several puppeteers and made of a combination of foam and plastic, weighs around 80 pounds. Operating the puppets takes skill and thought, he said, but he, like the other members of The Logos Theater, sees his work as ministry.

"We're not just entertainment, but we're faith and Christianity all smashed into this entertainment venue," he said. "And a huge part of the Christian walk is humility, and it's a vital feature for anyone that's portraying puppets because you're no longer the thespian on stage performing, but you're actually serving something else, an inanimate object; it's lifeless without us. So there are so many neat ways to grow as a human being, as a performer through puppetry, but we teach that humility is the chief."

Lewis' bestselling books have sold over 120 million copies since they were first published. The Narnia books have been adapted into movies in the past, with movie versions of "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," "Prince Caspian," and "The Voyage of the Dawn Treader" earning approximately $1.6 billion at the box office. "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig is helming the latest film adaptation of Narnia, slated for release on Netflix.

Like "The Horse and His Boy," "Prince Caspian" highlights the power of God, Sam Singleton, who portrays Prince Caspian, said.

"There are so many amazing aspects to this production, but one thing that I've especially enjoyed is the soundtrack," he said. "It truly captures the essence of the adventure, the danger and the joy of this wonderful story. I also hope audiences will appreciate the quality of the show, as well as the power and application of the allegory. This story reminds us, most importantly, that we serve an excellent and mighty God!"

"Prince Caspian" will be presented at the Museum of the Bible's World Stage Theater March 1-April 27, with tickets ranging from $69-$94. For showtimes and tickets, visit the Museum of the Bible.