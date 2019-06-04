Culture gets beauty all wrong; meet the woman on a mission to fix it

Author and filmmaker Rebecca Friedlander is on a mission to help culture rediscover the true meaning of beauty, telling “The Pure Flix Podcast” that she believes “there is a need to discover God’s definition of beauty.”

Friedlander set out on a fascinating quest to talk with women around the globe about their views on the matter. Her work resulted in the TV series “Radical Makeovers” — now streaming on PureFlix.com, and her recently released book, Finding Beautiful: Discovering Authentic Beauty around the World.

Both projects take an entirely counter-cultural look at beauty, with Friedlander looking to the Bible to understand God’s take on the matter.

“There is so much to the definition of beauty in scripture,” she said, noting that she went to Los Angeles, London and Madrid to ask people how they would define beauty and, more importantly, she asked if culture is “defining beauty well for women today.”

“Most said, ‘No,’” Friedlander said. “Skin beauty is not enough for us anymore ... we’re all tired of just this plastic, Barbie doll kind idea of beauty. It may be eye candy for a moment, but in reality that’s not what any of us are looking for.”

Listen to Friedlander discuss beauty at the 30:40-mark:

Friedlander said people are just as fed up outside of the church as they are inside when it comes to culture’s wrong-headed definition of beauty.

“The world will take you and just take what they want and … throw the rest away, but God comes in and he says, ‘I see the gold in you and I see what you’re called to be through Christ,’” she said. “We need to be speaking this from the rooftops.”

Friedlander likened God to an artist, and encouraged Christians to further explore how the church can better express God’s definition of beauty.

“He loves beauty and I don’t think we’ve really understood how to carry that as the body of Christ,” she said.

