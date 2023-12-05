Home Entertainment Daddy Yankee says he's walking away from his reggaeton career to live for Jesus

Latin reggaeton superstar Daddy Yankee, born Ramón Ayala, announced Sunday on his final tour stop that he would seemingly retire from reggaeton music to embrace his faith in Jesus Christ.

The 46-year-old "Despacito" singer stood on stage at his farewell tour, La Meta (The Goal), on Dec. 3 in his native Puerto Rico and shared his decision to follow Jesus.

"My people, this day for me is the most important day of my life. And I want to share it with you because living a life of success is not the same as living a life with purpose," Ayala shared in Spanish while on the stage.

"I have to confess that those days are over. Someone was able to fill that emptiness," he sobbed, saying that he felt unfulfilled for quite some time from his extensive music career.

"That is why tonight, I recognize, and I am not ashamed to tell the whole world that Jesus lives in me and that I will live for him," he testified.

For the past 20 years, Ayala has been known for his sexualized lyrics and catchy tunes.

The "Gasolina" performer continued, "All the tools that I have in my possession, such as music, social networks, platforms, a microphone — everything that Jesus gave me — is now for His kingdom."

"Thank you very much, Puerto Rico, and I hope that you walk with me in this new beginning."

The rapper said he will now be known by his birth name.

"To all the people who followed me, follow Jesus Christ, who is the way, the truth and the life," he added, referencing John 14:6. "Just like Jesus, with his mercy, allowed me to travel the world, in your mercy, Father, I hope you allow me to evangelize the world from Puerto Rico. Amen."

The performer quoted Mark 8:36: "What does it profit a man to gain the whole world, yet forfeit his soul?"

Quoting Matthew 10:32, Ayala said he would acknowledge Jesus before men so Jesus would acknowledge him before His Father in heaven.

Following his statement, the artist put together a drone light show over the arena showing a cross and the statements, "Cristo te Ama" and "Cristo viene," which is translated to "Christ loves you" and "Christ is coming" in Spanish.

Ayala shot to fame in 2004 with his party hit "Gasolina." More recently, his feature in the song "Despacito" with Latin pop star Luis Fonsi garnered crossover success. The single gained 8 billion views and was the first Spanish song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since 1996's "Macarena."