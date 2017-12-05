(Photo: Reuters/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports) Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) makes a catch against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick (32) during the second half at University of Phoenix Stadium, Sept. 25, 2017.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick may not be ready to return to the field this week due to a back injury.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Scandrick suffered two transverse process fractures in his back during their game against the Washington Redskins last Thursday and he's expected to miss a game or more while he recovers.

The injured reportedly occurred when he was kicked in the back early in the game, but he continued to play until the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys still haven't officially ruled him out of this Sunday's matchup against the New York Giants, but during an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Monday, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones admitted that Scandrick was unlikely to play in that game.

Scandrick has been plagued by injuries in recent years. He missed the entire 2015 season after he tore his right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and medial collateral ligament (MCL during training camp, and he would miss four games as well last season due to hamstring strains. The veteran cornerback also missed a game earlier this season after he underwent surgery to repair a broken left hand.

The Cowboys will start either Jourdan Lewis or Anthony Brown if Scandrick is unavailable on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Jones has also confirmed that tight end Rico Gathers (concussion) won't play this season.

"Any time you get on that reserve you're not necessarily required to bring them back," Jones said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, via the Dallas Morning News.

"When a guy like Rico, who is obviously learning the game, misses this much time because he did have to sit out even more so than the minimum amount of time because of his injury, it's going to be a work in progress that he can just step right back in because he hadn't played a lot of football," he continued.