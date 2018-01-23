Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi Tackle God's Midlife Crisis in 'Miracle Workers' Comedy Series

"Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe is preparing to lead a U.S. TV show as an angel. Joining him in "Miracle Workers" is Steve Buscemi as God, who is struggling with midlife crisis.

The actors and show creator Simon Rich discussed their upcoming series at a recent panel with the TV press. They clarified that "Miracle Workers" won't be a religious show and it won't take offense on an organized religion.

"It's more 'Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy,'" Rich said. "It's more about man's place in the universe than theology."

Radcliffe plays Craig, one of two low-level angels who respond to people's prayers because God is having the worst time getting depressed about man's folly. The second actor playing the angel hasn't been revealed.

"He's very human and has a lot of faults," Buscemi said of his omniscient character. "He's easily distracted, bored, depressed, and is looking for a way out."

Buscemi wasn't supposed to play the role originally. TBS first announced the show in May 2017 with Owen Wilson set for the role. The actor, however, left the series midway in production because of creative differences. Nonetheless, the showrunner revealed he's glad it worked out with Buscemi since he's a huge fan of the prolific actor.

Filming "Miracle Workers" began in late summer in Atlanta. The series needed to complete seven episodes, as the network ordered.

"Saturday Night Live" (SNL) creator Lorne Michaels is the show's executive producer. Radcliffe met him when he hosted SNL more than five years ago and got him on board "Miracle Workers."

"I've never been involved this early on in the process for a project," Radcliffe revealed.

TBS will still announce the premiere date for "Miracle Workers" but it's likely coming to the small screen in the second half of the year. The show also stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Sasha Compere and Jon Bass.