Danny Gokey continues concert after suffering burns on Hope Encounter Tour

Award-winning Christian singer Danny Gokey suffered second and third degree burns to his feet last weekend ahead of a performance for his Hope Encounter Tour.

⁠The "American Idol" alum was injured when a wardrobe steamer hot water reservoir tipped over and scalded his feet.

“Well, this weekend was one for the books and last night's show was definitely a new one for me! (Did a little dance with my clothes steamer that didn't end well for me.),” he wrote on Facebook Monday.

Despite his pain, Gokey continued his concert in Richmond, Virginia, by performing his set while sitting on a chair.

At the top of the week, Gokey’s wife, Leyicet, shared a photo on Instagram of her husband’s burns and gave fans an update on his recovery.

“He keeps going in and out of sleep from the pain. Thank you all for your prayer! We are grateful for them and we are seeing him a little better with every day,” she captioned the picture.

Concert promoter Mike Alley posted a message on Instagram praising the singer for caring more about the fans than his injuries.

“Honored beyond measure to work with a man who took the stage tonight with second and third degree burns on both feet because he didn’t want to disappoint the 1,200 people who came to hear his songs,” Alley wrote.

Despite his wounds, Gokey is wrapping up the remaining tour dates on his Hope Encounter Tour which ends on Nov. 17.

The “Love God, Love People” singer gave fans an update Thursday on InstaStory. He said he now has to wear Crocs brand shoes, but is recovering well.

“Thank you for all the prayers over my feet, they actually feeling really well,” Gokey shared.

Annette Holloway, the woman who took photos of Gokey on stage with is feet wrapped due to the burns, told her Instagram followers that Gokey put on an amazing concert regardless.

“@DannyGokey performs an amazing concert despite his getting second and third degree burns on his feet before the show. I call that perseverance!" she exclaimed.





