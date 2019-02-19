Christian artist Danny Gokey and wife are expecting fourth child: 'We're so excited!'

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

"American Idol" alum Danny Gokey announced that he and his wife, Leyicet, are expecting their fourth child together.

The Christian music artist shared the news on his Instagram page: “It’s official!! Baby Gokey #4 is coming this August!!!” he wrote. In the attached photograph, Daniel Emanuel, six, holds up a strip of ultrasound photos of his unborn sibling as he and his sister Victoria Isabella, 4, and brother Gabriel, 17 months, smile for the camera.

Gokey’s wife also shared the news on social media with another photograph of her children, which had Daniel and Victoria looking excited but Gabriel, not so much.

“2 of the 3 are excited lol baby is due in August! So excited!” she captioned the photo. “I know I’ve told half the world but I forgot to announce it here!”

A former truck driver, Gokey auditioned for Season 8 of "Idol" in August 2008, just four weeks after his wife, Sophia, died during an operation related to a lifelong heart condition. He placed third, behind winner Kris Allen and runner-up Adam Lambert, and has since released several chart-topping albums, including My Best Days (2010) and Rise (2017).

Gokey, who remarried in 2012, created Sophia’s Heart Foundation in honor of his late wife. A devout Christian, Gokey frequently credits his faith with helping him heal from depression and find restoration through music.

"I think the most rewarding part is fulfilling the call and the plan that God has on my life,” he recently said. “It's one of those things where it's just such an honor to be a spokesman for the King through music, and He really gives me a lot of leeway in my shows to create and to make things the way I want to design it. I think it's fulfilling the will and the call God has for your life, knowing that you're walking in the call.”

Gokey, who recently released his latest single "Haven't Seen It Yet," keeps his family close. In 2017, he bought a tour bus for his wife and children to join him while on the road.

“I refuse to miss out on my children’s lives,” the “My Best Days Are Ahead of Me” singer said. “I think we need to invest in the right things and they’ll take care of themselves.”

The Grammy nominee and Dove Award winner has also said that whatever the future holds, his ultimate desire is to “fulfill everything that God has for me.”

“When you're getting ready to step out and do things, the enemy's not just going to roll out the red carpet and let it happen, so I can feel the tension in the spiritual realm,” he said. “I can feel the attack and the opposition, so just pray that I would keep a heart humbled before the Lord, fully submitted unto Him and that my faith would be strengthened. I just want to keep a strong faith and keep running after the prize. I don't want anything to slow me down.”