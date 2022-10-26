Darrell Brooks found guilty on all counts in Waukesha Christmas parade attack that killed 6, injured 60

Darrell Brooks has been found guilty on all counts, including six charges of first-degree intentional homicide for driving an SUV into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, where he struck and ran over spectators and participants, killing six people.

A jury on Wednesday found Brooks responsible for intentionally speeding his red SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six people and injuring dozens of other parade participants.

Brooks was also found guilty of 70 other charges, including several counts of recklessly endangering the safety of others while using a dangerous weapon.

As the verdict on the charges was being read, a person inside the courtroom shouted, “burn in Hell, you piece of s---,” with Judge Jennifer R. Dorow ordering that the person be removed.

After the verdicts were read, Brooks, who represented himself, asked the jury to be polled about their decision. After the jury was polled, confirming their decision, Brooks said he did not accept the polling.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a Wednesday tweet that he was “grateful to the many people who ensured that he (Brooks) was convicted and will face the consequences for his heinous crimes.”

Brooks, who had an extensive criminal record before the incident, drove his SUV into the parade after police responded to a domestic disturbance at his home and he fled the scene.

Authorities said Brooks crashed into multiple groups of people marching in the parade and spectators without stopping at any point to check on those harmed. The crime was also recorded on video.

WARNING: Graphic footage



Top-down video footage shows a driver deliberately plowing through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/fo5xXPF12q — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 22, 2021

Those killed in included 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, 79-year-old Virginia Sorenson, 52-year-old Jane Kulich, 71-year-old LeAnna Owen, 52-year-old Tamara Durand, and 81-year-old Wilhelm Hospel.

Sparks, whose brother was critically injured but survived the attack, marched with the Waukesha Blazers little-league baseball team when the vehicle plowed into the parade.

“Jackson was a sweet, talented boy who was a joy to coach,” said Waukesha Blazers President Jeff Rogers in a statement posted on the team’s Facebook page at the time.

“He was an awesome utility player and played on the Blazers Wolfpack team. Jackson was tender-hearted with a contagious smile. He was the little guy on the team that everyone supported. You couldn’t help but love him.”

After President Joe Biden faced criticism for saying he had no plans to visit Waukesha after the deaths at the city's Christmas parade, weeks later first lady Jill Biden visited the families of those injured and killed in the attack. The first lady also paid respects at Waukesha’s Cutler Park, where a memorial had been created for the victims.

“There is no logic to this loss,” Biden said during her visit. “It is especially unthinkable that it happened at a Christmas parade. All of America mourns with Waukesha.”