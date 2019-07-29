3 things to know about the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

Yet another mass shooting has happened in the United States, this time at the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California.

Located approximately 80 miles southeast of San Francisco, the Garlic festival, which was founded in 1979, bills itself as "the world's greatest summer food festival" that features all kinds of food and drink, cooking competitions, and live entertainment.



The shooter began firing at concertgoers and others at the festival around 5:40 p.m. Pacific time.

Thousands of local volunteers host the annual event, and raise millions of dollars for area schools and non-profit groups. The city of about 50,000 people is known as "The Garlic Capital of the World."

In what has become a regular, disturbing occurrence in American life, the shooting is reinvigorating the gun control debate and discussion over other contributing factors to violence.