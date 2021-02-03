David Jeremiah's 'Turning Point Ministries' first religious program to air on History Channel David Jeremiah's 'Turning Point Ministries' first religious program to air on History Channel

Turning Point Ministries will now be the first-ever religious programing to debut on the History Channel, representing a “growing desire to hear uplifting and encouraging messages from God’s Word,” according to Pastor David Jeremiah.

Jeremiah’s Turning Point programming, which offers “biblical teaching, special musical selections, and faith-centered seasonal productions,” will now air on the History Channel every weekday at 6:30 a.m. ET/PT, according to a press release. It’s the first religious program to be featured on the channel.

In a statement, Jeremiah, who also serves as the senior pastor of Shadow Mountain Community Church in El Cajon, California, said the milestone is “not only a testament to the faithfulness of God’s promises,” but also “demonstrates the growing desire to hear uplifting and encouraging messages from God’s Word.”

“It’s such a humbling opportunity to be the first religious programming broadcast on the History Channel. But we’re offering far more than just religious instruction. We’re offering hope for a world in need of healing, and it comes from the greatest pages ever written in history,” he said.

Jeremiah’s program is also available on other major television networks, including Lifetime and USA Network, and began airing on the Hillsong Channel and GOD TV in 2021.

Founded in 1983, Turning Point Ministries has “sought to produce uplifting spiritual encouragement in a culturally relevant way” and has reached millions over the years.

In a 2020 interview with The Christian Post, the pastor and bestselling author revealed that during the first months of the COVID-19 lockdowns, his ministry had reached an unprecedented number of people with the message of the Gospel, with viewership of his online services skyrocketing.

“The church is alive and well and maybe more responsive now than I can ever remember, except for the possible exception of 9/11,” he said. “What we've learned from all of this is God doesn't need a building for there to be a church.”

Jeremiah revealed that a sermon he delivered in which he addressed whether COVID-19 is mentioned in biblical prophecy received over 1 million views on YouTube.

“We've never had anything on YouTube get that kind of traction,’” he said. “When everything in which we have trusted is taken away and we are left with ourselves, we have to ask the hard questions. ‘If this is it, what happens to me now?’ There’s a renewed interest in the Gospel and a desire to know what the Bible has to say.”

“Is this the beginning of a revival? This may not be a revival in the truest sense of the Great Awakening, but I believe we are seeing an online revival.”

According to Jeremiah, God might be using COVID-19 to remind people of their reliance on Him.

“We are a great country, there's no question about it. We have the greatest economy in the history of the world. We are a nation of self-made people, according to them. If we’re not careful, we can begin to think we are the master of our own souls, in charge of our own fate," he said.

God “sometimes just reaches down to remind us, ‘You think you've got this thing under control, but I can take a germ you can’t even see and bring [you] to your knees,’” he added.

