DC area pastor in ICU after gas can explodes in his hands

A Northern Virginia pastor is in intensive care with severe burns over 60% of his body after a gas can exploded in his hands during a document-burning incident at his home. The explosion occurred in the backyard of his townhome in Fairfax County, causing significant injuries.

Kevin Corey, the pastor involved, was burning documents in a firepit at his residence in the Newington area when the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, as reported by NBC4 Washington.

Neighbors described hearing a loud explosion that resembled a bomb, shaking nearby houses and creating a sense of panic in the community. One neighbor, Max Miller, likened the sound to an earthquake, highlighting the intensity of the blast.

The explosion was captured on a neighbor’s Ring camera, which showed Corey adding an accelerant to the fire, leading to the catastrophic explosion. Sherri Weaver, the neighbor with the footage, detailed how the gas can was too close to the fire, resulting in it exploding in Corey’s hands. The video further depicted a large plume of fire engulfing Corey, with his wife rushing to his aid, using a rug to extinguish the flames on his body.

Corey was airlifted to a hospital, where he is now in the ICU with third-degree burns covering 60% of his body, according to his daughter, Jenna Guercia.

On Facebook, she shared that her father’s recovery would be slow but remained hopeful for his improvement.

“The doctors were able to do everything that they wanted to do at this point. He is resting now. We are to expect possible ups and downs as he adjusts to the skin grafts over the next few days. We will know more on Sunday about the next surgery he will have,” she wrote Friday.

“He is in and out of ‘consciousness’ depending on the sedation levels the doctors have him at. Yesterday mom and I were able to see his eyes open and responding to our voices. When coherent, he can open his eyes, squeeze our hands, and wiggle his toes. During a routine neurological exam yesterday, we witnessed his sassy spirit a bit which was a joy to see,” she added.

Corey’s wife also sustained burns to her hands while helping to extinguish the flames and was treated and released shortly after.

In the aftermath of the incident, Corey’s family has issued a warning against the use of gas as an accelerant for fires, urging people to exercise caution to prevent similar accidents.

Corey, who served as the youth pastor at Calvary Road Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia, was in the process of transitioning to a senior pastor role at another church. The accident has put a hold on his family’s plans to move and sell their house, adding to the challenges they face during this difficult time.

A MealTrain online campaign has been set up to support the Corey family financially during this time. “Kevin had the first of at least 20 surgeries; please pray that the grafts will be accepted by his body and that God will block all infection,” it says, urging the community to contribute in any way they can, including through donations, blood or plasma donations and sending cards or pictures to uplift Corey’s spirits.