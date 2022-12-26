Death toll rising as winter storm, freezing temps impact millions across US

Over 55 people across the U.S. have died in the wake of a massive winter storm — and more lives are expected to be lost as freezing temperatures continue to impact much of the country.

The storm has killed at least 57 people as of Monday in 12 states, according to NBC News, including Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

At least 25 of those died in Erie County, New York, as western parts of the state remain buried in heavy snow. State police had been involved in over 500 rescues in the region, including delivering a baby, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a press conference Sunday.

"There is a substantial, significant, devastating loss of this winter storm," Hochul said.

“We’re still in the throes of this very dangerous life-threatening situation,” Hochul said, adding that residents should stay off the roads. “Our state and county plows have been out there, nonstop, giving up time and putting themselves in danger, driving through blinding snowstorms to clear the roads.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in a news conference that officials expect between 8 and 12 more inches of snow to fall between Monday morning and 1 p.m. Tuesday.

“This is a horrible situation,” he said. “This is not helpful as we’re trying to recover and clear off streets and get into areas that still have not” been plowed.”

Poloncarz said that in Buffalo, some of those who died were found in cars and others were found on the street in snowbanks. The ages of the deceased range from 26 to 93.

“There may be more,” Poloncarz said. “I don't want to say this is going to be it, because that would be a fallacy for me to say that. Because we know there are people stuck in cars for more than two days. And there are people in homes that are below freezing temperatures.”

Other storm-related deaths have been reported across the country as a winter storm extended over most of the U.S. for days. In Niagara County, N.Y., a 27-year-old man was poisoned by carbon monoxide after snow blocked his furnace while a second person was taken to the hospital. In Ohio, a utility worker was electrocuted while working to restore power during Friday’s winter storm.

A 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through the ice on the Rock River in Wisconsin, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced, while a falling tree killed a woman in Vermont. Six were killed in car crashes in Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky and Oklahoma.

Thousands remain without power across the U.S., and about 60% of the population faced some sort of winter weather advisory over the holiday weekend. Thousands of flights were either canceled or delayed Monday, with those traveling to and from the Great Lakes region most impacted.

According to The National Weather Service, conditions are expected to remain hazardous throughout Monday, but start to moderate on Tuesday. Conditions are expected to improve as the week progresses.

The NWS is still urging caution before going outside, as high wind speeds and low temperatures can quickly cause frostbite. In some areas, being outdoors could lead to frostbite in minutes, it said.

“If you must travel or be out in the elements, prepare for the extreme cold by dressing in layers, covering as much exposed areas of skin as possible and pack winter safety kits in your vehicles.”