Home News Democrat House staffer fired over post telling would-be Trump assassin 'don't miss next time'

A staffer for Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., is out of a job following her alleged social media post telling any potential assassins for former President Donald Trump "don't miss next time" after Trump was shot during a campaign rally on Saturday.



"I was made aware of a post made by a staff member and she is no longer in my employment," Thompson said in a media statement in an apparent reference to Thompson's field director Jacqueline Marsaw.



In the post that went viral Saturday evening and stoked outrage, Marsaw wrote: "I don't condone violence but please get you some shooting lessons so you don't miss next time ooops that wasn't me talking."



The post led to calls for Thompson to fire the staffer.



"I call upon Congressman Bennie Thompson to immediately fire Jacqueline Marsaw," tweeted GOP Mississippi Lieutenant Gov. Delbert Housemann.

I call upon Congressman Bennie Thompson to immediately fire Jacqueline Marsaw. pic.twitter.com/ylUL2i7HMS — Delbert Hosemann (@DelbertHosemann) July 14, 2024

Thompson, who chaired the U.S. House of Representatives January 6 committee, was himself was slapped with a community note on X that provided context for his tweet condemning political violence after the attempt on Trump's life.

"There is no room in American democracy for political violence," Thompson tweeted. "I am grateful for law enforcement's fast response to this incident. I am glad the former President is safe, and my thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved.

X users noted that he had introduced legislation titled the DISGRACED Former Protectees Act that would strip Trump or any other recipient of Secret Service protection while serving a prison sentence for a felony.

Bennie Thompson just got BODIED by Community Notes. Nice try, Bennie pic.twitter.com/cwDJoQtCAC — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 14, 2024

"Unfortunately, current law doesn't anticipate how Secret Service protection would impact the felony prison sentence of a protected — even a former President," Thompson said in a statement at the time.

"It is regrettable that it has come to this, but this previously unthought-of scenario could become our reality," he continued. "Therefore, it is necessary for us to be prepared and update the law so the American people can be assured that protective status does not translate into special treatment — and that those who are sentenced to prison will indeed serve the time required of them."

Trump was convicted in May on 34 felony counts of falsified business records related to his alleged hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. His sentencing was at first scheduled for July 11 but was later postponed until at least September.

"Remember, if [Thompson] and the Democrats got their way, my dad would be dead right now," Donald Trump Jr. tweeted along with a photo of a news story about Thompson's legislation. "Don't let them memory hole it."

Remember, if @BennieGThompson and the Democrats got their way, my dad would be dead right now. Don't let them memory hole it. pic.twitter.com/KUdYx1AIAs — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 14, 2024

During a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Trump was grazed by a bullet fired from the AR-style rifle of 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who fired six to eight rounds at the former president from the roof of a building.

Some of the bullets struck rallygoers, including Corey Comperatore, 50, who was killed while shielding his daughter. The shooter also severely wounded David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, and James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Both have been reported as being in stable condition.

Trump released a message on Truth Social on Sunday claiming "it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening," and expressed sympathy for the victims and their families.