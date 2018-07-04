'Demonic Deception' Blinding Christians Who Criticize Trump, Televangelist Andrew Wommack Says

(Screenshot: Facebook/Andrew Wommack Ministries) Evangelist Andrew Wommack speaking about Christians and U.S. President Donald Trump on July 2, 2018.

God is using U.S. President Donald Trump in the end times, but a "demonic deception" is blinding people, including Christians, from understanding that, televangelist Andrew Wommack has said.

Wommack, who was promoting his Truth and Liberty Livecast, released a Facebook video on Monday where he answered questions from viewers.

On the subject of politics, one woman asked, "Why are so many Christians blinded and can't see how God is using Trump?"

The evangelist and faith healer said as part of his answer, "I do believe that there is a demonic deception that is blinding people."

"The antidote to that is the truth — that you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free," he added, quoting from John 8 in the Bible.

He first turned to 2 Thessalonians 2, where Paul the Apostle says in part:

"For this reason God sends them a powerful delusion so that they will believe the lie and so that all will be condemned who have not believed the truth but have delighted in wickedness."

Previously Paul says, "And then the lawless one will be revealed, whom the Lord Jesus will overthrow with the breath of his mouth and destroy by the splendor of his coming."

Wommack interpreted that Paul "was talking about the End Times," with the wicked being revealed and receiving delusions.

"I don't know if I would make a major point out of this, but like this person, how come people can't see things today? It really defies logic," he added, going back to the viewer's question on Trump.

"It seems like there is a supernatural deception that is over people, that they can't see the fallacy of what they are doing."

The evangelist argued that much in the same way, millennials are either "ignorant" or being "deceived" by supporting things such as socialism.

"I don't know for sure, but I do believe that we are in the end times, and this is one of the signs of the End Times, according to 2 Thessalonians 2," he argued.

"In Jesus' day, it's said that the reason that the people, the Pharisees and others, didn't accept Jesus is because, as [the prophet] Isaiah had written, 'God has blinded their eyes so that they wouldn't see.'"

Other efforts to present Trump as chosen by God to bless the United States, such as an 85-minute feature film titled "The Trump Prophecy," set to be released later this year and produced by Liberty University students and faculty, have drawn criticism.

Conservative radio host and Messianic Jewish scholar Michael Brown told The Christian Post in May, in reference to the film, that he's concerned "that it [could] lead to a hyper-patriotism, one in which the president cannot be criticized, or one that associates the Kingdom of God with America, or one that leads to some kind of spiritual triumphalism."

Brown also referred to Paul's words in Thessalonians when stating why it's not surprising that prophetic claims are being made in the modern age.

"We see that in 1 Corinthians 13:8–10; we see Paul encouraging believers to earnestly seek the gift twice in 1 Corinthians 14; we see Paul giving instructions for the use of prophecy in 1 Thessalonians 5; and Peter in Acts 2, clearly says that this gift will be poured out on all flesh during this period called 'the last days,'" Brown told CP at the time.

"But all prophecy must be tested, first against the Word, then against other criteria (including accuracy, etc.). We must not fall into the error of believing every spirit; but we must not fall into the error of not believing the Holy Spirit. That being said, no prophecy carries scriptural authority and is, at best, a word from the Lord, not The Word of God," he added.

