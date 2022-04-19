Dennis Quaid's 'Blue Miracle' wins most inspiring film of 2021 at Movieguide awards show

The annual Movieguide Awards aired on the REELZ Channel Easter weekend, and the film “Blue Miracle” starring Dennis Quaid took home the big award of the night: Most Inspiring Movie of 2021.

“I’m so encouraged that movies infused with strong biblical content continue to make waves in theaters and on streaming,” Movieguide founder and publisher Ted Baehr said in a statement.

The award show, "Movieguide’s Movies That Inspire," celebrates faith and family films in both the Christian and mainstream arenas.

“Each of our nominations show that audiences rally around inspirational content that puts faith and family at the center of their story,” Baehr continued.

The Netflix film “Blue Miracle” is the inspiring true story of Casa Hogar, the Mexican boys' home “that entered the world's biggest fishing tournament to save their orphanage," the film's synopsis says.

Movieguide Awards selected the movie as the "Epiphany Prize for Most Inspiring Movie of 2021" because of its strong, faith-filled message.

“One theme that always stood out the most to me was James 1:27 in Scripture about true religion ... those who take care of widows and orphans,” “Blue Miracle” producer Trey Reynolds told Movieguide. “[Blue Miracle] is kind of a modern-day story of how God’s heart is close to orphans and just the most vulnerable in our society.”

“Dune” was awarded under the "Best Movie for Mature Audiences" category; “The Boss Baby: Family Business” snagged "Best Movie for All Audiences," and "The Grace Prize" went to Jennifer Hudson for her portrayal as Aretha Franklin in “Respect.”

Upon learning of the win, “Blue Miracle” co-writter Chris Dowling, who teamed up with Julio Quintana (“The Vessel”), celebrated on social media.

“YO! A movie that I wrote on ‘Blue Miracle,’ won MOST INSPIRING MOVIE right alongside Jennifer Hudson and Dune... but they gave us the big one! Lots of people I love worked on this one. Go team!” Dowling wrote.

Quaid’s character in the film, Wade Malloy, helps the orphanage compete in a Bisbee's Black & Blue Fishing Tournament that transforms his character and changes the boys' lives.

When asked in a past interview to share his thoughts on a quote from the film that says, “God hears me every time, I pray to God and He will help you listen,” Quaid related the quote to his character.

"My character, he was a person who really had his focus on the wrong things and had forgotten, and had become a very jaded person,” Quaid told CP. “In the course of this movie, he was humbled.”

“By being humbled, that's when God's miracles are allowed to work. Once we get out of the way,” he shared.

Quaid’s character, a "two-time champion of Bisbee's Black & Blue Tournament," teamed up with a local Mexican to qualify to compete in the tournament. He is introduced to the members of the orphanage, and though reluctant, he helps to lead them to victory.