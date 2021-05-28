Netflix’s ‘Blue Miracle’ stars Dennis Quaid, Jimmy Gonzales say humility unlocks God’s miracles

Dennis Quaid and Jimmy Gonzales, the lead actors of the new inspiring film “Blue Miracle,” say humility plays a role in unlocking "God’s miracles."

Now available on Netflix, “Blue Miracle” tells the true story of a Christian orphanage in Mexico.

"My story is somewhat similar to Omar's and the kids that Omar is taken care of,” Gonzales, who plays Omar Venegas, told The Christian Post.

Omar runs the orphanage in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, up until this day, and Gonzales had the task of portraying the real-life hero who entered a fishing tournament in 2014 to help save his orphanage.

But Gonzales' own story resonates with the role as he spent his teenage years in foster homes and dreamed of one day becoming an actor. He worked various construction jobs and acted in community theater. He eventually landed roles on shows such as "The Walking Dead" and "NCIS: New Orleans."

“Challenges. I don't think that you can get through life without having to face tremendous challenges, and if you want to dream and live beyond like what society is telling you to be, then you're going to face even more challenges,” he continued.

Gonzales added, "This film was about, oftentimes having faith in the fact that things are going to work out."

Following the success of “I Can Only Imagine,” Hollywood star Quaid continues to lend his talents to faith-filled content with a lead role in “Blue Miracle” as well.

Quaid’s character (Wade Malloy) helps the orphanage compete in a Bisbee's Black & Blue Fishing Tournament that transforms his character and changes the boys' lives.

When asked to share his thoughts on a quote from the film that says, “God hears me every time, I pray to God and He will help you listen,” Quaid related the quote to his character.

"My character, he was a person who really had his focus on the wrong things and had forgotten, and had become a very jaded person,” Quaid told CP in a video interview seen below. “In the course of this movie, he was humbled.”

“By being humbled, that's when God's miracles are allowed to work. Once we get out of the way,” he shared.

Quaid’s character, a "two-time champion of Bisbee's Black & Blue Tournament," needed to team up with a local Mexican to qualify to compete in the tournament. He is introduced to the members of the orphanage, and though reluctant, he helps to lead them to victory.

Omar’s heart to mentor these boys is an inspiration to everyone involved.

"The best mentors I've ever had in my life were ones that they had something I wanted in my own life and they were able to share it with me in a way where it didn't feel it was a hierarchy. It just felt like, 'You can be a part of this as well,'” Gonzales said.

Once an orphan himself, Gonzales revealed he took cues from his mentors, and that experience still has an impact on his life today.

“I think that only happens — as Dennis just mentioned — when you get out of your own way,” he maintained. “When I got out of my own way, those mentors showed up. So it was extremely important for me and my journey, and still is.”

Quaid said human nature is to keep on trying to do things without help.

"We're all human beings and we all have to try it our way first and keep trying the same solution over and over again to no results. That's kind of the measure of insanity,” he noted.