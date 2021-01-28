Dennis Quaid to star in new faith-based films produced by Roma Downey, Erwin Brothers Dennis Quaid to star in new faith-based films produced by Roma Downey, Erwin Brothers

Following the success of the Christian biopic “I Can Only Imagine,” award-winning actor Dennis Quaid is adding a few new inspiring and faith-filled movies to his acting catalog.

MGM and LightWorkers announced this week that Quaid will star in the faith-based family drama titled, “On a Wing and a Prayer.”

The film was written by Brian Egeston (“Perfect Harmony”) and produced by Autumn Bailey-Ford and Roma Downey, who along with her husband, Mark Burnett, also produced the record-breaking series "The Bible." Burnett will serve as executive producer of "On a Wing and a Prayer."

According to MGM's Motion Picture Group Chairman Michael De Luca and President Pamela Abdy, “‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ is a gripping take on a very real survivor story and illuminates the remarkable power of the human spirit."

The movie is centered around the character Doug White whom De Luca and Abdy described as “the definition of a hero.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Mark, Roma and Autumn, and couldn’t have asked for a better star in Dennis to bring this unbelievable true story to life,” De Luca and Abdy added.

“This gripping story has so many layers, I couldn’t put the script down,” Downey said in a statement shared with The Christian Post. “At the heart of this true story is a man thrown into every passenger’s worst nightmare as he sees his pilot die mid-air at the controls. What happens next will have you on the edge of your seat, and with Dennis Quaid in the lead role you won’t be able to take your eyes off the screen.”

Quaid is also rejoining his “I Can Only Imagine” team — filmmakers Jon Erwin and Andrew Erwin — for the inspiring sports drama titled, “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story.”

The drama will tell the true story of Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to becoming a Super Bowl-winning MVP.

Quaid will play St. Louis Rams coach Dick Vermeil, alongside Oscar-winning actress Anna Paquin who will play the role of Brenda, Warner’s wife. Zachary Levi ("Shazam," "Chuck") will star as the Hall of Famer Warner.

The film also reunites Levi with the Erwin brothers, who recently worked with Levi for their faith-based film, “The Unbreakable Boy.”

