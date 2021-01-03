10 Christian films coming to theaters, streaming services in 2021 10 Christian films coming to theaters, streaming services in 2021

The popularity of faith-based films hasn't lost momentum despite the hit the entertainment industry took due to theater closures and limited openings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although COVID-19 led to nationwide shutdowns of movie theaters and upended theatrical debuts in 2020, streaming services continued to offer Christian and faith-themed content for audiences.

For example, the film "I Still Believe" landed at No. 1 for its debut opening and brought in over $9 million in ticket sales before theaters were shut down. That's when it was quickly moved to online streaming providers and brought in $16.4 million in total.

In 2021, fans can expect to see Christian movies being released on a grand scale. Here's a list of 10 faith-based movies coming out in the new year.