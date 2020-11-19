Nick Loeb turns to cryptocurrency to raise funds for pro-life film 'Roe v. Wade' Nick Loeb turns to cryptocurrency to raise funds for pro-life film 'Roe v. Wade'

Actor Nick Loeb, director of the upcoming film "Roe v. Wade," has turned to cryptocurrency to help get the pro-life film in front of audiences.

“We are excited to be on the forefront of blockchain technology, creating our own cryptocurrency movie token specifically for distribution,” Loeb told The Christian Post on Wednesday.

Loeb had been raising money for the film on GoFundMe over the last two years. They were able able to raise $370,274 out of their $1,000,000 goal.

Now the filmmaker teamed up with the cryptocurrency company Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange to come up with further support.

The new source of funding comes after Loeb encountered several obstacles in the making of the film, such as being banned from filming at public locations despite being authorized to do so, and having actors walk off the set due to the film being pro-life.

Facebook had also blocked their efforts to promote the film, he previously revealed.

“Roe v. Wade,” which has a star-studded cast, including Hollywood actors Jon Voight, Robert Davi, Corbin Bernsen, John Schneider, Loeb and Stacey Dash, is in post-production and Loeb hopes for it to premiere in February 2021.

The pro-life movie comes as debate over the possible overturning of the 1973 Supreme Court decision was reignited during the confirmation hearing of President Donald Trump's pick, Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed to the high court in October.

The film will show the history of "what happened from 1966 through 1973" that led to the Supreme Court's decision declaring existing laws against abortion unconstitutional.

Loeb has argued that the pro-abortion movement was orchestrated around deception and it's all historically established despite it being a little-known fact.

As for what the 45-year-old hopes to accomplish with the pro-life movie, he simply said it’s to “overturn Roe v. Wade.”

The “Den of Thieves” actor has spoken openly about his role in two abortions in past relationships, which he says haunt him to this day. And this is one reason why he believes men should voice their feelings on the matter.

"I think since the women's movement in the '70s we've been silenced on this issue and a lot of it has to do with fear,” Loeb told CP at the 2019 Movie Guide Awards. “It's a combination of fear and lack of education for not realizing that there's really a baby there. And I think with the technology today, people are now seeing that there's a child and that child doesn't only belong to the woman, 50 percent is our DNA, it's our life.”

"I think a man's voice is an important topic on the issue. It's a human being; it's a life!” he exclaimed.

When asked what advice he'd give to other men concerning abortion, Loeb said he'd urge men to be courageous.

