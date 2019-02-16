Actor Nick Loeb urges men to lead fight against abortion

LOS ANGELES — Actor Nick Loeb, director of the upcoming film "Roe v. Wade," attended the 2019 Movieguide Awards where he encouraged men to take the lead in opposing abortion.

Loeb’s film “Roe v. Wade” is in post-production and scheduled for a fall release. The pro-life movie is timely as the debate over late-term abortion has reignited in recent weeks after New York passed a law allowing abortion up to birth and the introduction of similar bills in Virginia, Vermont and New Mexico.

“It's literally insane, and where's Ruth Bader Ginsburg? We haven't seen her in a couple of months. I think all of this is a culmination to really bringing the topic more into the forefront,” Loeb told The Christian Post on the red carpet at the Movieguide Awards last Friday.

The “Den of Thieves” actor has spoken openly about his role in two abortions in past relationships, which he says haunt him to this day. And this is one reason why he believes men should voice their feelings on the matter.

"I think since the women's movement in the '70s we've been silenced on this issue and a lot of it has to do with fear,” Loeb told CP. “It's a combination of fear and lack of education for not realizing that there's really a baby there. And I think with the technology today, people are now seeing that there's a child and that child doesn't only belong to the woman, 50 percent is our DNA, it's our life.”

"I think a man's voice is an important topic on the issue. It's a human being; it's a life!” he exclaimed.

When CP asked what advice he'd give to other men concerning abortion, Loeb said he'd urge men to be courageous.

"I think lead by example," Loeb said. "Have the courage to go out there and talk and be able to be brave enough to sit there and be attacked, which I constantly am. I think it's challenging, especially in places like Los Angeles or New York or Miami, where you're either ostracized or set aside for speaking about your emotions or beliefs about an unborn child.”

The Christian Post reported last year that Loeb encountered several obstacles in the making of “Roe v. Wade,” such as being banned from filming at public locations despite being authorized to do so, and having actors walk off the set.

While the cast includes famous Hollywood actors Jon Voight, Robert Davi, Corbin Bernsen, John Schneider and Stacey Dash, Loeb acknowledged in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that some actors walked off the set and quit after finding out it would have a pro-life perspective.

During an interview with Fox News last March, Loeb revealed that Facebook had even blocked their efforts to promote the film.

The "Roe v. Wade" film will show the history of "what happened from 1966 through 1973" that led to the Supreme Court's decision declaring existing laws against abortion unconstitutional. In the past, Loeb has said the pro-abortion movement was orchestrated around deception and it's all historically established despite it being a little-known fact.

As for what the 43-year-old hopes to accomplish with the pro-life movie, he simply said it’s to “overturn Roe v. Wade.”

While at the Movieguide Awards, Loeb revealed that he's working on another movie that faith audiences will enjoy, titled, “Ghost Patriot.”

“It's the story about a slave that's recruited by George Washington to help them spy on the British and help them win the Revolution. The guy has a journey of no faith in God and learns faith throughout his journey. It’s essentially an untold story in American history,” he said.

Speaking about making faith-based films, he added: “I think it's important for America to see family content and faith content and have something to believe in. A friend of mine said the other day, 'A lot of people don't believe in God. They don't believe in spirituality. But yet, everybody lives their life to live better, to do better. If they don't believe in God, what's the purpose of them living better? So maybe they really believe in God, they’re just hiding it.'”

To help support the "Roe v. Wade" movie since social media outlets like Facebook continue to ban their ads or for more information, visit "Roe v. Wade" movie.com.