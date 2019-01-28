‘Shameful and demonic’: 5 pastors, faith leaders condemn NY abortion law

Pastors, evangelists, and Christian leaders shared their dismay after the New York Senate passed a bill, later signed into law by Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowing women to abort their unborn babies up to birth.

The passing of the so-called “Reproductive Health Act” on January 22 coincided with the 46th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. It removes abortion from the penal code and legalizes abortion until birth for the mother's "health," which is not defined and has been interpreted by the Supreme Court to include any reason.

While hailed as a victory by those in the pro-choice camp, the passing of the law was widely condemned by the pro-life community. Faith leaders from across denominations and traditions were some of the most vocal opponents, taking to various social media platforms to condemn the decision.

Here's a list of five responses from various leaders in the Christian faith.