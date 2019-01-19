Actor Nick Loeb says 2 abortions ‘haunt him every day,’ wants to see Roe v. Wade overturned

Actor Nick Loeb, director of the upcoming film "Roe v. Wade," says he regrets being party to two abortions in his past and is hopeful the movie will influence more Americans to agree that Roe v. Wade needs to be overturned.

Loeb was in Washington, D.C. this week to premier a trailer of his film ahead of the 46th annual March For Life. In a Thursday interview with The Christian Post, Loeb said he knew he had to step up and take this project under his wings because “it’s the most important story of our generation and the most famous court case in American History.”

The Christian Post reported last year that Loeb encountered several obstacles in the making of the film, such as being banned from filming at public locations despite being authorized to do so, and having actors walk off the set.

While the cast includes famous Hollywood actors Jon Voight, Robert Davi, Corbin Bernsen, John Schneider and Stacey Dash, Loeb acknowledged in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that some actors had walked off the set and quit after finding out it would have a pro-life perspective.

The accusation is that the studio initially called the shoot, "1973" instead of "Roe v. Wade" and once the title changed, actors and crew walked off. Others reported that crew members only saw portions of the script and weren't aware of its pro-life stance.

When asked by CP if he ever worried about being blacklisted in Hollywood for tackling abortion, the “Den Of Thieves” star replied: “I am not important enough in Hollywood to be blackballed.”

During an interview with Fox News last March, Loeb revealed that Facebook had blocked their efforts to promote the film.

“We knew we would have opposition but we also encountered a pouring out of support to the level I have never seen on any film, from free volunteers, free catering, free locations, etc.,” he told CP.

The "Roe v. Wade" film will show the history of "what happened from 1966 through 1973" that led to the Supreme Court's decision declaring existing laws against abortion unconstitutional. In the past, Loeb has said the pro-abortion movement was orchestrated around deception and it's all historically established despite it being a little-known fact.

As for what the 43-year-old hopes to accomplish with the pro-life movie, he simply said it’s to “overturn Roe v. Wade.”

When asked to explain his reasons for being pro-life, the entertainer shared his own personal experiences with abortion.

“I went through two abortions myself when I was much younger and they haunt me to this day. If I had been educated to know that it wasn’t just a clump of cells and that I was actually killing a human baby, I would have made a much different decision,” he said.

Despite the setbacks, the filmmakers believe the timing of the film is perfect since pro-abortion activists said their opposition to Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court was largely due to fears that his being on the court would lead to Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Many pro-abortion groups have claimed that a conservative court would overturn Roe. v. Wade. But in an interview with CP, Pro-Life Action League Executive Director, Eric J. Scheidler, said claims that states would immediately ban abortion are exaggerated.

"At most, only a couple of states with extremely conservative legislatures might even attempt something like a total ban on abortion," Scheidler said.

"[It's] far more likely is that states would seek to further restrict abortion, in line with the view of most Americans," he added, "with measures like banning late-term abortion and holding abortion facilities to the highest health and safety standards."

“Roe v. Wade” the movie is in need of support for marketing since social media outlets like Facebook continue to ban their ads. To help support the movie or for more information, visit "Roe v. Wade" movie.com.