4 memorable moments from day 2 of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter Follow
Supreme Court justice nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett holds up her notepad at the request of Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, on the second day of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in Hart Senate Office Building on October 13, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Barrett was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away in September. | Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was back on Capitol Hill Tuesday for the second day of her confirmation hearings where she answered questions from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Each senator had 30 minutes to question the nominee. Throughout the day, Barrett was repeatedly questioned about her views on certain hot-button issues that might come before the court and many senators used their time to give monologues on issues of importance to them.

On the following pages are four memorable moments from the second day of Barrett’s confirmation hearings.

