Derrick Rose Returns to Cleveland, Continues Rehab for Left Ankle Injury

Reuters/David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Cleveland Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose (1) shoots the ball past Milwaukee Bucks forward John Henson (31) in the second quarter at Quicken Loans Arena, Nov. 7, 2017.

Derrick Rose has had a change of heart and has now returned to Cleveland to continue his basketball career with the Cavaliers after taking some time away for personal reasons. However, he has to undergo rehabilitation for his injured left ankle first before getting in the court once again.

On Monday, the Cavaliers confirmed in a statement that the youngest MVP of all time in the NBA has decided to return to the team.

"Starting on Monday, December 4, Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose will resume the treatment and rehabilitation process for his left ankle injury at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the next step in his return to the team," the statement read.

The team also promised to provide updates, "as appropriate," with regard to Rose's recovery and until such time that he gets the clearance to join his teammates again in the hard court.

With Rose's change of decisions, Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman commented: "This has been a very challenging and difficult time for Derrick. We will continue to provide him with support and have patience as he re-joins his teammates and works his way back on to the court."

In the previous weeks, fans were shocked when Rose announced that he had decided to temporarily distance himself from the league and from playing basketball. In late November, a source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski: "He's tired of being hurt and it's taking a toll on him mentally."

It is no secret among fans that Rose has been struggling due to recurring injuries and ever since he had to leave Chicago. Earlier this year, he also made headlines for suddenly leaving New York to go back to Illinois for family matters. The point guard was fined by the Knicks and was later on let go by the organization.

Meanwhile, Rose's return to Cleveland was apparently met more positively. Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue said that everyone including the players and coaching staff were happy to see Rose back in Cleveland.

"All the players are happy and excited that he's back, as well as the coaches and the front office. We're just glad that he's in a good place right now. We're just happy to have him back. No hard feelings," Lue said.