Despite COVID, Wycliffe sees record Number of Bible translations

Despite challenges presented by the pandemic, Wycliffe Associates saw the completion of more Bible translations in 2020 than in any other single year.

Wycliffe, an international organization that empowers mother-tongue Bible translators and partners with local churches in the advancement of Bible translation, said that last year, New Testament translations were completed in 141 languages. Now, eight additional languages have completed translations of the Old Testament.

Tim Neu, interim president and CEO of Wycliffe Associates, said that instead of slowing down because of COVID-19, for some national Bible translators, translation has “actually accelerated.”

“I’ve been humbled to see how believers in difficult areas, some in places of intense persecution and real danger, have been absolutely unwavering in their dedication to the cause,” Neu said.

In response to the COVID pandemic, Wycliffe Associates leveraged the power of technology to accelerate Bible translation, allowing mother-tongue translators to participate remotely in a virtual Bible translation event and collaborate throughout the translation and checking process.

“COVID lockdowns kept Bible translators home,” said Neu, “but our online Bible translation system enabled many to continue their work together.”

Wycliffe Associates, which has led the effort to translate the Bible into every language for 79 years, has 773 Bible translations in progress and has received requests from 273 language groups seeking help with launching Bible translations in 2021.

In a previous interview with The Christian Post, Wycliffe Associates CEO John Chesnut shared how the organization overcame challenges stemming from COVID-19 to further the Gospel. He revealed that in the last 17 years, the organization increased its rate of Bible translation from 7.5 translations per year to 29.4 per year thanks to technology.

“Over the last two decades, Wycliffe made significant investments in technology in order to accelerate our work. As a result, our digital infrastructure allows us to communicate, coordinate, research, and keep the momentum going on translation projects,” he said. “It used to take one translation team in one community 30 years to finish a New Testament translation. Today, projects are primarily started and led by local churches.”

He shared how, in 2019, Wycliffe Thai missionaries Nate and Ivy Cheeseman started passing out MP3 audio recordings of the Bible in local languages. As the word spread, hundreds of people requested audio Bibles.

“It seemed like everywhere we went … we kept meeting people who wanted to get the Bible out,” Ivy told Wycliffe.

When the pandemic hit, many people became believers after listening to the new Bibles, the Cheesemans said, and new Christians received the discipleship they needed.

Even with these monumental achievements, 1.5 billion people still don’t have a Bible translation in their own language, Chesnut said.

“Access to the Bible in a language we understand is a precious gift many of us take for granted, but 1.5 billion people don’t yet have the complete Bible in a language they can best understand,” said Chesnut. “Our vision at Wycliffe Bible Translators USA is for people from every language to understand the Bible and be transformed.”

In recent years, technology has allowed the Bible — the bestselling book in the world — to reach millions in new and innovative ways. The number of languages with the full Bible has nearly doubled in the past 30 years, from 351 in 1990 to 700 in 2020, according to statistics.

In September, the first-ever complete Bible became available in American Sign Language, allowing the world’s 70 million people who are deaf to access Scripture for free.

According to the State of the Bible 2020 report released earlier this year by the Barna Group and the American Bible Society, most Bible readers (65%) prefer a printed version. However, millennials are about as likely to read the Bible digitally (52%) as they are in print (48%). Americans who live in a household that owns a Bible (77% of the population) are as likely to use a Bible app as those without a Bible in the house (56% vs. 55%).

