Christian filmmaker DeVon Franklin reveals that he’s in 'pain and peace' amid split from Meagan Good

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Hollywood filmmaker and preacher DeVon Franklin rang in the new year with an emotional online post revealing his true feelings just weeks he and wife Meagan Good announced that they would be divorcing.

The 43-year-old "Miracles From Heaven" producer took to Instagram with a throwback selfie that he said encapsulated his emotions at the start of the new year.

"I took this picture a few months ago, I'm not much of a crier so in a moment of deep pain and peace, I took this picture. It captures best how I feel," Franklin wrote.

"I share this with you because it is the most honest way to start this year. ... So often I've come into a new year with all the things I hope to do better and I would carry around this feeling of 'I didn't do enough last year' or 'I'm not enough so I must do…more,'" he added. "I'm breaking my addiction to the 'new' and working on being fully committed to what's 'true.'"

Franklin and Good first shared the news of their divorce by posting identical announcements on Instagram ahead of Christmas. The duo posted a photo of themselves embracing while their backs were turned away from the camera.

The announcement was polished and seemed to be mutual, but Franklin's new year post gave more insight into his state of mind.

"I am fully in pain and peace as we start 2022 and that's the truest place for me to be. ... Thank you for your prayers, I feel each of them and I'm praying you…here's to the true (whether old or new) Happy True Year!" Franklin concluded.

Good also shared where she is, emotionally, as she celebrated the new year. The actress posted several glamorous photos of herself on Instagram with her own message.

"2021.. You brought me the highest life changing affirming highs.. And the lowest gut wrenching soulbreaking lows.. Although I'm grieving... I'm also in glorious awe and thankfulness to you God... They say all endings are also beginnings," she wrote. "2022, I'm choosing to be excited about what the beginning of this next act of life brings. Lord I trust you."

The divorce comes after nine years of marriage.

The couple’s initial announcement read: "After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected. We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal."

The couple met while working on the 2011 film “Jumping the Broom.” Franklin and Good got engaged in May 2012 after courting for a year and were married a month later.

“There's no one at fault,” the two said of their split, adding, “We believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.”

"We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we've spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other," the statement concluded.

There was much speculation online that the high-profile Christian couple was headed toward divorce. However, as recently as Dec. 2, Franklin celebrated his wife on her new Amazon Prime series, “Harlem.”

"I'm so proud of my love @Meagangood! She's one of the most talented actors on the planet AND she's funnier than you may know but I'm so glad you finally get a chance to see her do it all as Camille Parks in the new Amazon show #Harlem," the “Breakthrough” filmmaker posted on Instagram.

Good and Franklin co-wrote the book, The Wait, where they shared the importance of waiting until marriage to be intimate.

The news of their divorce comes as a shock to many because, in 2019, Good revealed that she and Franklin were ready to start a family.

During an appearance on “STEVE,” the Steve Harvey show, with her “Intruder” co-star Michael Ealy, Good answered a question about whether or not she was reading to have kids.

“I'm going to say this, and it’s funny because I usually don’t talk about it because I was one of those people who knew I would be a mother later in life,” Good told Harvey after he asked her about it. “We talk about it a lot. Like, [Ealy] basically tried to convince me to start like last year. But now I think I’m in a place now where I’m actually ready.”