Devon Franklin developing film based on Pastor Mike Todd's 'Relationship Goals' book

Hollywood filmmaker DeVon Franklin has teamed up with Amazon Studios to create a feature film based on Michael Todd’s New York Times bestselling book, Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex.

The “Breakthrough” and “Miracles From Heaven” producer is developing the film under his Franklin Entertainment banner, according to Deadline. The script will be written by Michael Elliot (“Brown Sugar”) and Cory Tynan (“Woman Thou Art Loosed”).

On Instagram, Franklin revealed why he decided to bring the book to the big screen.

“As a producer, I’m committed to bringing inspiration and hope to Hollywood! A while back I reached out to my brother @iammiketodd and asked him if he would be interested in turning his NY Times bestselling book and viral sermon-series #RelationshipGoals into a movie. He prayed about it and then said yes!” Franklin revealed.

He added, “We needed a screenwriter so I immediately went to work and got my brother the legendary @iammichaelelliot to figure out how to take the advice in the book and turn it into a movie story with characters, heart and humor. The pitch he came up with was one of the best I’ve ever heard."

Franklin said that he initially reached out to another studio to help bring the faith message to audiences, but they declined.

“We pitched it to one studio and they said ‘NO.’ I laughed and told them ‘you have no idea how big of an opportunity you just passed on. You’ve made a mistake,’” he explained. “We then pitched it to @razz2theb who works for @amazonstudios and she’s one of the top execs in Hollywood and a long time friend from @uscedu As soon as she heard the pitch she said “YES!” She had already been a follower of @iammiketodd and blessed by his ministry, so she knew how amazing he is and how significant the #RelationshipGoals movement has become.

Relationship Goals, a New York Times bestseller for 13 weeks straight, is based on the minister’s viral sermon series about dating, marriage and sex. After the success of his book, the lead pastor of Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, went on to release a single titled “Relationship Goals (Revelation)” which reached No. 10 on Billboard’s R&B chart.

Franklin, president and CEO of Franklin Entertainment, is producing the Searchlight film “Flamin’ Hot” directed by Eva Longoria. The Live Free author also recently announced that he has teamed up with worship leader Cory Asbury to turn the popular song "Reckless Love" into a feature film.

Franklin's 2019 film “Breakthrough” grossed more than $50 million across the world. “Miracles From Heaven,” Franklin’s first major Christian release, grossed over $73 million worldwide.